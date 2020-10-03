Camas Receiver Merriweather Stands Out on First Day of Recruiting Showcase

At a long and lean 6-foot-4, Camas High School wide receiver Tobias Merriweather stands out in a crowd. He hopes college scouts notice him, too.

Taking part in the Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend, an event set up for elite high school football players to get noticed, Merriweather came to enhance his recruitment and have current film taken of him so he doesn't fall behind other elite prospects.

"I want the colleges to know that I'm a big-play receiver," he said. "My sophomore campaign was a lot of possession-type receptions."

This past spring, Merriweather received an offer from the University of Washington and he intends to use the FSP All-Star Weekend to show the coaches that their faith in him isn't misplaced.

Based upon his performance at the first practice at Bellevue's Robinswood Park, these coaches shouldn't be disappointed.

After not catching a pass with a helmet on in nearly a year, Merriweather right away hauled in a 40-yard throw. He was consistently able to create separation coming out of his breaks, giving his quarterback a large throwing window.

For his efforts, he was recognized as one of the standouts of the first day.

While he has demonstrated his burst to get open on deep routes, he also ran crisp short and intermediate routes, pulling in nearly everything sent his way. That's nothing new for a player, who as a sophomore in 2019, averaged nearly 18 yards per reception and had 799 yards receiving.

Merriweather said of all the college coaches he speaks with, he has become very close to Washington receivers coach Junior Adams.

"I speak with Junior Adams once or twice a week," Merriweather said. "He's proven that he can coach big receivers. He put Cooper Kupp into the league."