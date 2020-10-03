SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Camas Receiver Merriweather Stands Out on First Day of Recruiting Showcase

Mike Martin

At a long and lean 6-foot-4, Camas High School wide receiver Tobias Merriweather stands out in a crowd. He hopes college scouts notice him, too. 

Taking part in the Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend, an event set up for elite high school football players to get noticed, Merriweather came to enhance his recruitment and have current film taken of him so he doesn't fall behind other elite prospects.

"I want the colleges to know that I'm a big-play receiver," he said.  "My sophomore campaign was a lot of possession-type receptions."

This past spring, Merriweather received an offer from the University of Washington and he intends to use the FSP All-Star Weekend to show the coaches that their faith in him isn't misplaced.

Based upon his performance at the first practice at Bellevue's Robinswood Park, these coaches shouldn't be disappointed.

After not catching a pass with a helmet on in nearly a year, Merriweather right away hauled in a 40-yard throw. He was consistently able to create separation coming out of his breaks, giving his quarterback a large throwing window.

For his efforts, he was recognized as one of the standouts of the first day.

While he has demonstrated his burst to get open on deep routes, he also ran crisp short and intermediate routes, pulling in nearly everything sent his way. That's nothing new for a player, who as a sophomore in 2019, averaged nearly 18 yards per reception and had 799 yards receiving.  

Merriweather said of all the college coaches he speaks with, he has become very close to Washington receivers coach Junior Adams. 

"I speak with Junior Adams once or twice a week," Merriweather said.  "He's proven that he can coach big receivers.  He put Cooper Kupp into the league."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: What Will Molden's UW Legacy Be?

The senior cornerback won't have any trouble getting on the field, but will he make himself the school's greatest defensive back?

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Brunell Blindsided by Kansas State Game Reaction

The University of Washington quarterback had to get his bearings once on the field. The crowd was going crazy and he couldn't figure out why.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Huskies Open at Cal and Close at Oregon in New Pac-12 Football Schedule

The UW will play its least amount of football games in 77 years, since World War II, because of the pandemic.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Jacob Eason Throws 60-Yarders Like Darts Before Colts Game

The former University of Washington quarterback continues to work hard at becoming a finished product for Indianapolis.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Cunningham Welcomed Brunell Back to the Huddle

The Husky quarterback's return from a serious injury was one of the highlights of a season that was filled with them. This one was as emotional as any.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

ASU Quarterback Jack Smith Resurfaces at Central Washington

The former Sun Devils football player is the son of the ASU baseball coach and hasn't played in a football game since 2016.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Leach Has SEC Coaches Nervous; Huskies Might Have Answers for Them

The former Washington State coach had everyone's attention after he won his Mississippi State debut at LSU.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

FSP All-Star Weekend Could be a Glimpse at Washington's Football Future

With the postponement of high school football, Ford Sports Performance has set up an all-star weekend Friday through Sunday, including a mock scrimmage. Several in-state players pursued by the Huskies will participate.W

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Donald Jones Was in Tears When Brunell Got Hurt

A spring collision involving a pair of University of Washington defenders and the Huskies' Rose Bowl MVP quarterback was disastrous.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Tuimoloau, Elite Football Recruit, Reveals 7 Choices; Huskies Still Have Chance

The Eastside Catholic High defensive end will takes his time in finalizing his college choice, suggesting he'll wait until February.

Dan Raley