2022 Washington OL Target Josh Conerly joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Trevor Mueller

Living just down the road from Montlake, Josh Conerly has the world at his fingertips He's a nationally coveted football player. 

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle prospect will have his choice of programs when he chooses to commit. 

The highly touted O-lineman possesses athleticism and footwork to excel at the highest levels that college football has to offer. 

Trevor Mueller talks with Conerly about his game and recruitment. 

Part 1: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Spider Gaines

The fleet wide receiver and punt-blocker thrilled University of Washington fans with his antics, but he couldn't realize his NFL dreams. He fell into some questionable activities.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Proposed Pac-12 Player Boycott Brings Stinging Fan Rebuke

Husky followers don't hold back on their displeasure over unity movement that threatens upcoming season.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

How Serious is Pac-12 Player Revolt and What Comes Next?

Most demands seem reasonable, but the conference could make a good-faith effort to settle or just cancel the season.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Players Make Demands of Conference or They Won't Play; Huskies Involved

University of Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones are among those identified in a league movement involving pandemic and social-injustice concerns.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Here's the Punch Line: Nate is Stepping into the Ring and his Opponent Better Beware

Former University of Washington and NBA standout is going to try something new in his wide-ranging athletic career.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Pac-12 Releases Reconfigured Football Schedule

The Huskies and new coach Jimmy Lake could have had it a lot worse than opening at home against Stanford. We break down the schedule and its ramifications.

Mike Martin

by

TianaCole

Reports say UW Will Add UCLA to Schedule; Pac-12 News Conference at 1 p.m.

Nothing firm has been released by Pac-12 Conference officials, but news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

No Drama with Sama Paama, One of the Biggest and Most Intriguing Huskies

The Hawaiian defensive lineman weighs in as the UW's second-heaviest player, one of 14 who surpass 300 pounds.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Instant Reaction: While 2022 WR Commits to Washington, What About Egbuka?

The Washington Huskies received a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Germie Bernard. They're still in hot pursuit of Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka.

Mike Martin

Huskies will Open with Stanford, Close with USC in New Football Schedule

The UW will play a 10-game schedule, five at home and five on the road, with two byes.

Dan Raley

by

Chris Nishiwaki