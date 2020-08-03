2022 Washington OL Target Josh Conerly joins 4th and Inches Podcast
Trevor Mueller
Living just down the road from Montlake, Josh Conerly has the world at his fingertips He's a nationally coveted football player.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive tackle prospect will have his choice of programs when he chooses to commit.
The highly touted O-lineman possesses athleticism and footwork to excel at the highest levels that college football has to offer.
Trevor Mueller talks with Conerly about his game and recruitment.