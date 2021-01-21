A Moment with 2022 UW Commit Sir Mells

Sir Mells, a defensive lineman commit, speaks with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller about his decision to join the University of Washington's 2022 recruiting class.

Sir Mells, a highly regarded defensive lineman from Nevada, recently committed to the University of Washington football program, making him one of four players who will come to the Huskies from his high school.

Mells, who plays for Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, joins current teammates in wide receiver Germie Bernard and tight end Anthony Jones as commits in the Huskies' 2022 recruiting class. Previously, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu left Liberty for the UW, where he is a sophomore.

Mells sat down for an interview with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and discussed the strengths in his game and his decision to shut down his recruitment and commit to the UW.