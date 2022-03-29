Another Mixon Draws Scholarship Offer from UW

This member of the California football family plays best on the defensive side.

Jerry Mixon is a touted linebacker for San Francisco's Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory, rated one of the city's top high school recruits in a couple of decades, and a player with a recognizable football surname.

Cousin Joe just played in Super Bowl LVI for the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Jerry leans to the defensive side, he runs the ball on occasion just like the NFL Mixon. Certainly he knows how to get into the end zone, too.

This past season, the younger Mixon threw a touchdown pass, caught one, rushed for another, returned a kickoff for a score, scooped up a fumble and scored and in the CIF 4A state championship game, which his team won 48-29 over Northview, he returned an interception 54 yards for six.

Considering all of his family football connections and point-producing capabilities, the University of Washington on Monday night offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Mixon, who visited over the weekend.

He has eight football scholarship offers so far, the others coming from Arizona, Arizona State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Washington State.

Mixon comes off a highly productive junior season in which he piled up 147 tackles, which included 14 sacks, and intercepted 3 passes and recovered a pair of fumbles.

Everything ended much better for Mixon and his Sacred Heart teammates than it began.

The Seamus opened the season 0-5 before capturing eight of their final 10 games to finish as state champs.

Mixon's cousin Joe was a Northern California schoolboy scourge for Freedom High School in Oakley before playing for OKlahoma and finding his place in the NFL.

Jerry was just 8 when he went to one of Joe's Freedom games and watched him rush for nearly 300 yards and score 7 touchdowns, and that was enough to hook him on the game.

"After that, I decided I really wanted to be a football player," the younger Mixon told MaxPreps.

