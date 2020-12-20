UW Lands DE Anthony Jones, Second Nevada Prospect in Same Day

The bowl-less Huskies appear to have been using their free time wisely by reeling in commitments from two of that state's top recruits within an hour.

Not long after University of Washington coach Jimmy Lake sent out his signature "Woof" on Twitter on Saturday, signaling that a player had committed, he did it again.

This second commitment came just over an hour later from Anthony Jones, who played at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. He joined Liberty teammate and defensive lineman Sir Mells, the earlier commit.

Jones is a versatile prospect who can play tight end or defensive end.

"Washington had been recruiting me for offense and defense," the 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect said.

It's expected that Jones will play on the defensive side of the ball, but Lake just this week said the Huskies will continue to use multiple tight-end sets.

"Honestly, I'll play wherever the coaches ask me to play," he said.

After visiting Seattle earlier this fall, Jones joked that if he wasn't offered a scholarship by the Huskies he would take up tennis.

He can put his racquets away.

"I enjoyed my tour of Seattle and U-Dub, but I love the coaches," Jones said. "They want to get to know me and my family."

Jones is the second Liberty High prospect to commit this weekend and third from the reigning Nevada state champions.

He joins Liberty wide receiver Germie Bernard and defensive tackle Sir Mells, and Lincoln of Tacoma tight end Tacoma's Chance Bogan.

"UW is a prestigious university, one of the top in the world," said Jones. "It's an honor to have this opportunity."