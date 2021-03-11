As Huskies Extend Their Reach, Oklahoma DL Chris McClellan Gets Offer

Tulsa-area player fields 23 scholarship opportunities so far as reputation takes off.

Owasso, Oklahoma, in the Osage tribal language, means "end of the road."

A rush of college recruiters, including from the University of Washington, have gone down this pathway, at least virtually, to find 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle Chris McClellan.

Earlier this week, McClellan tweeted out his 23rd scholarship offer, coming from Husky defensive-line coach Rip Rowan.

His list of suiters includes Oklahoma State, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon, Louisville, Mississippi, Missouri, Washington State and a host of others. According to McClellan's social-media account, the Ducks were his 18th offer.

And, of course, the Huskies, who continue look more eastward than ever for its next batch of recruits, are in the running. Among their distant targets are an Ohio quarterback, a Tennessee cornerback and a Colorado running back.

There's a good chance McClellan has received one of the scholarship offers originally earmarked for either Sir Mells or Anthony Jones, the 3-star defensive linemen from Nevada who both de-committed two weeks ago as their recruiting attention mushroomed.

McClellan currently grades out as a 3-star player, which runs counter to his growing popularity and further exposes the skewed nature of recruiting labels at a pandemic time of limited or no high school football.

"I'm just a playmaker," he previously told Sports Illustrated's Oklahoma State site. "I make tackles and big plays."

McClellan played his sophomore and junior high schools at Tulsa's Edison High School before transferring to Owasso. He runs well with his big size. He accumulated 74 tackles and 4 sacks in his second season.

