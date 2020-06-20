BREAKING:"Ich bin ein Dawg", Huskies Get Commit from German Edge Defender

Washington Huskies picked up a commit from defensive end prospect Maurice Heims. A former soccer player from Germany, Heims that "Washington is the entire package."

The native of Hamburg, Germany is currently enrolled at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Spoke highly of the family culture, the way the football community as a whole has embraced him, and the post-football opportunities the Seattle business community offers.

He said that his father is with the airline Lufthansa and Seattle is know for the airline industry.

While he noted that the German national isn't yet the complete package, Heims, John Garcia Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting said that Heims' has a very high ceiling.

"He runs like a deer," Garcia said about the 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect. "When he's tracking down small punt returners and kick returners on special teams it shows you the kind of athlete Heims is.

Garcia also noted how well Heims moved in the open field and got after quarterbacks.

Heims said that he played soccer until he was 13 when he took a year off from sports. He began playing American football in his sophomore year in Hamburg, Germany at the urging of his friend.

"I had played soccer most of my life, nine years," he said. As his body grew he realized that an American football uniform might fit him better than a fußball uniform.

"The nearest place to play was in Wiesbaden, 45 minutes away," Heims said. "I fell in love with the game immediately."

There he played for former NFL defensive lineman Brandon Collier at the Premier Player International Academy. Given his size and speed and soccer background, Collier moved him around to find the best fit.

"I began as a receiver but I didn't see the field a lot," he remembered.

When his team switched to a new alignment he was switched to tight end until he found a home as an edge defender.

"Penn State was my first offer," he said. "after that, when it showed me how much potential I have to play D1 football. After that, it became my goal."

Heims decided to leave his native country to continue to improve his game. His landing spot was Rancho Santa Margarita, California. As his star began to rise he began to hear from colleges.

"Moving to the states has the best choice for me," he said without a hit of a German accent.

He said that the Huskies plan to use him as an edge defender.

"Heims can set the edge, get after the quarterback, drop back into coverage, and chase down ball-carries from behind," Mueller said.

It sounds like Heims is on his way to being the complete package, as well.