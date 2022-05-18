Longtime DeBoer LB Recruit Intimates UW Will Be Among 5 Official Visits

The Huskies appear to still be in the running for big and fast Blake Nichelson.

Blake Nichelson, who more than fits Kalen DeBoer's prerequisite for linebacker speed, soon will arrange his five official recruiting visits and it appears the University of Washington is still in the mix.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound player from Manteca High School in Manteca, California, which is 75 miles east of San Francisco and 100 miles north of Fresno, intimated to multiple website that he plans to tour Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, UCLA and the UW, hitting nearly every time zone.

Nichelson has a DeBoer recruiting connection that goes back nearly a year. He received his first scholarship offer last summer from Fresno State, the coach's previous stop before coming to Washington.

In early January, DeBoer's Huskies offered Nichelson, who has 4.53-second 40-yard dash speed and has been a prolific high school running back, when he had a half-dozen offers.

He has 18 scholarship proposals now. He's since been upgraded from a 3-star prospect to 4-star in the Class of 2023. He's become a priority for several schools.

Nothing has been scarier for opponents throughout the San Joaquin Valley than to see this well-proportioned kid hit the hole at top speed, whether on offense or defense.

With his big frame, long hair and physical style, picture the fictional Tim Riggins breaking into the open field for the Dillon Panthers, only faster and in real life.

"He’s just a ridiculous athlete," Manteca coach Mark Varnum told the Stockton Record. "He's got all the measurables, size and speed. Such an explosive athlete. He is going to be a nightmare for anybody to try to game plan against or try to cover."

Nichelson comes off a magical junior season in which he rushed for 2,197 yards and 36 touchdowns, 44 scores overall, for a 10-4 team.

He had outings where he got loose for 187 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 4 carries and churned out 210 yards in a CIF sectional final.

