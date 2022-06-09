California QB Chooses Oregon State, Cancels UW Visit

Aidan Chiles, with his arm strength and mobility, brings a lot of upside to the Beavers.

Think of Pac-12 football these days and everyone fawns all over USC and Oregon as the ultimate West Coast destinations. One has its Hollywood-like influence, the other its own Willamette Valley Disneyland.

However, those enamored with every little development involving the Trojans and Ducks at the expense of the rest of the conference might be missing out on some fairly significant moves going on elsewhere.

Back in February, the Arizona Wildcats, rewarded for coach Jedd Fisch's conscientious rebuilding plan and recruiting efforts, finished No. 2 in the Pac-12 and 25th nationally in securing 2022 prospects.

Then comes the news on Thursday out of Corvallis — the Oregon State Beavers received a commitment from quarterback Aidan Chiles, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound recruit from the Los Angeles suburbs and Downey High School.

By settling on Jonathan Smith's team, Chiles passed on official recruiting visits to the University of Washington, Kansas State and California.

This is a significant commitment for the Beavers.

While graded as a somewhat middling 3-star talent, this big kid from Southern California possesses a skill set that just leaps off his highlight footage.

A rocket arm and exceptional mobility.

Think of Cam Newton, only slightly shorter.

A possible reason for the restrained reaction to Chiles and his recruitment is he broke his arm and played just half a season for Downey last fall.

He obviously was enamored with the Oregon State progress made by Smith, the former Beavers quarterback and the one-time UW offensive coordinator under Chris Petersen.

Chiles didn't take an official Husky visit, but he toured the facilities in Montlake this spring on an unofficial trip.

