Class of 2021: Local Receiver Will Reveal Commitment on Sunday

Mike Martin

Could another local prospect make University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake send out his signature "Woof" tweet on social media?

After picking up a commitment from Texas running back Caleb Berry prior to the Fourth of July weekend, the Huskies were looking to add a big-time receiving target to their commitment list.  

Tinae is a favorite passing target for Husky commit Sam Huard at Kennedy Catholic High School and their Ford Sports Performance passing-league team.

Tinae appears to be leaning to committing to the hometown Huskies.  His announcement is set for early evening on Sunday.

"Tinae is Washington's to lose at this point," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst.  "The rapport he has with Huard with their elite team with Ford Sports Performance 7-on-7 and in high school at Kennedy Catholic looks to be paying dividends."

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Tinae fits the big-receiver profile that the Huskies have recruited over the past three cycles.  Mueller considers Tinae to be of the top players in the state of Washington and nationally.

I have a feeling that Tinae and Huard are going to turn the tide for other in-state prospects.

