SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Class of 2022: Lakes High DT Jorden Manu Makes Changes His Focus

Tiana Cole

Jorden Manu sat in a car parked outside of Walmart when his phone rang. It was no spam call. The person on the other end offered him a full scholarship to play football for the University of Nevada.

A class of 2022 prospect,  Manu, is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive tackle for Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, south of Tacoma, someone drawing plenty of attention. Football guides him now. Scholarship offers motivate him. That wasn't always the case. 

“I used to hang around the wrong crowd,” Manu admitted. 

Since last year, football has become his new best friend. He surrounds himself only with people who encourage him to be his best on and off the field. One of them is Lakes coach Dave Miller, who has helped steer him down this better pathway.  

“He told me that if I stick with the right crowd, focus on me and focus on school, then I would be all right,” Manu said.

He's actually doing much better than just all right. The rising junior carries a 3.0 grade point and has been working hard in both the classroom and  the weight room during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While dedicating his time to football, he's noticed a shift in his perspective on life. He wants to succeed. He wants to stay in the classroom after the bell rings to get help in classes in which he struggles. He uses his free time to develop closer friendships with teammates. 

Manu reaches out to the Lakes coaches to see if he can help make any improvements within the team. He constantly checks on his teammates to make sure everyone is doing well.

After making a lot of adjustments in his life, Manu saw positive results almost immediately on the football field. As a sophomore, he played in every Friday night game. 

“I took his advice and, well, it worked for me,” said Manu, referring to coach Miller.

He also relies on a sturdy support system that surrounds him as he navigates this new idea presented to him that's called recruiting. His older brother has been a guiding force, helping him figure things out. 

“He puts effort and time into me,” said Manu, who realizes that realistically he can likely count on going to college for free.

Since Nevada was first to offer him, Manu has been steadily climbing the recruiting rankings in his class. He's considered a top 20 Washington player. He's not satisfied with that.

He wants to see how many scholarship offers he can attract, including drawing one from the University of Washington if possible. It's all positive for him now. 

“I want to be a better person, on and off the field,” Manu said.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was UW's Supreme Edge Rusher Joe Tryon Wise to Leave so Soon for NFL?

The Husky outside linebacker chose to pass up his final two seasons of college eligibility to turn his attention to the NFL draft.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pick a Number: Ex-Husky Jake Haener Gets the One He Wanted at Fresno State

The former UW backup is considered the frontrunner for the job at his new Mountain West school but faces a season postponement.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Who Gets Joe Tryon's Job?

The departing edge rusher is a significant loss, but not insurmountable with a lot of talented, young candidates seeking his job.

Dan Raley

The Story Behind Washington's First Football Family and How It Came Together

The Jameses were barely teenagers, attending a firefighters benefit, in the middle of Ohio when they met.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Class of 2022: Tumwater High's Ashton Paine Takes Tireless Approach to His FB Preparation

Husky Maven's Tiana Cole spoke with the Thunderbirds player about his intense approach to advancing his football career during a pandemic.

Tiana Cole

Names to Know: Three Impactful Freshmen to Watch

Husky Maven's Tiana Cole breaks down a trio of freshmen standouts to keep an eye on in our new weekly segment Names to Know.

Tiana Cole

by

Dan Raley

Scoutlook: Washington Huskies TE Jack Yary and What He Brings to the Program

Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller breaks down Jack Yary’s strengths and weaknesses, and projects what Husky fans can expect from the tight-end prospect.

Trevor Mueller

Lute Olson Set the Bar High for Huskies and Rest of League to Follow

The former University of Arizona basketball coach died this week at 85. He wasn't afraid to come into Seattle and try to take a player or two.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Impact Statement: Ohio State Lands Top DL; UW's Chances of Landing Tuimoloau Improve

The Huskies have drawn even or have taken the lead in the recruitment for JT Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic High school's and SI All-American defensive tackle.

Mike Martin

by

Tiana.Cole

Tryon Gives Up UW Eligibility, Puts Name in Next Year's NFL Draft

The junior outside linebacker is considered a possible first-rounder, won't wait for Pac-12 season to resume.

Dan Raley