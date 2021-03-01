Class of 2022: Tennessee CB Knows All About UW's NFL Track Record

The Huskies have a lot in their favor in pursuit of defensive back Myles Pollard.

When defensive back Myles Pollard was a sophomore at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tennessee, he had to stand back and watch as the older players snatched up the most coveted jersey numbers.

Of the numbers that were left, one stood out from the others. It was if the other players were fearful of it.

Thirteen.

"All of the good numbers were gone," he said. "I took 13 because it's a number that stands out."

Pollard embraced the supposedly unlucky number. Owned it. Made opponents fear it as he began creating his own legacy with it.

Two years later, and 13 is lucky for the Raptors but not their opponents.

The year after choosing the number, Pollard was switched from receiver to defensive back. The move paid off for Pollard with offers pouring in from all over the country, including from Washington and Oregon.

"Washington has been recruiting me for just a short time," he said. "They really like me and think that I can be a big part of the program."

The top Husky selling point of the Jimmy Lake coaching era is not lost on him.

"The Huskies have put a lot of DBs into the league," he said. "Sidney Jones, Kevin King, and Budda Baker, to name a few."

Polk, however, identifies with another Husky cornerback who hasn't got there yet, but could soon.

"I'm a lot like Keith Taylor," he said. "He's 6-3 and I'm almost there. We weigh pretty much the same and we both have long arms."

Pollard saw others similarities between him and Taylor, as well.

"I also think I play like him," Pollard said. "We both jam receivers and make big-time tackles."

As he considers the UW, the 2,400-mile distance between Nashville and Seattle isn't a deterrent for him.

"Washington's a great West Coast opportunity," he said. "I've had virtual visits with other schools out there, but they weren't for me. They didn't suit me."

It's been business as usual for Tennessee high school football for much of the time that the state of Washington has been shut down.

Pollard continues to attend school online, though he has the choice to return in person, because it helps him maximize his time.

"I think my grades have gotten a bit better," he said. "It's helped me manage my time better."

With the bonus time, he works out on his own to get bigger, work on his technique, or go through the steady stream of mail from the nearly 40 schools that have offered him. He's cut that list to six, which includes the Huskies, who are strong contenders for his services.

"Washington is definitely a place I can see myself at," he said. "The people are what separates Washington from everybody else."