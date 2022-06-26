First and 11: Collective Look at the Current UW Football Commitments

Three 4-star recruits have helped elevate this class in the eyes of the experts.

The critics and skeptics of University of Washington football recruiting, of which right or wrong there have been many, have been forced to take the weekend off.

For a change, the sky isn't falling.

A meteor is not going to hit Montlake after all.

Where's the guy who sent us that elaborate chart, with all sorts of bar graphs, showing the steady decline of the annual UW talent pursuit?

With a couple of 4-star recruits mixed in among several rapid-fire commitments over the past week, the Husky fan base has turned absolutely giddy.

Hey, maybe this Kalen DeBoer guy, they've conceded, knows what he's doing after all.

Actually there were hints of this when he and his new staff took a hard look at Jimmy Lake's 2022 commitments back in December and asked some of those guys to go elsewhere.

With the biggest recruiting weekend in some time in Montlake not quite complete, the Huskies have 11 oral commitments in hand, which are non-binding but a pretty good indication of what's going to happen.

To this point, 247Sports has ranked the UW recruiting haul 25th in the nation, one slot behind Oregon and 15 ahead of Alabama, all of which was compiled before offensive tackle Elishah Jackett committed on Sunday.

WestCoastCFB, pulling rankings fresh out of the oven, have pegged the Huskies second in the Pac-12, trailing only USC.

Much decorated Texas edge rusher Anthony James II, of course, changed everything for DeBoer's new staff when he could have gone anywhere but chose the UW, giving the Huskies instant recruiting legitimacy. Image is everything in the college football recruiting game these days.

It helped that the sun came out in glorious fashion for this all-important recruiting weekend, maybe even surprising DeBoer and his coaches in how nice this city can be after a month of spring practice conducted under gray skies in April..

Riding around Lake Washington in big boats in brilliant weather, with Mount Rainier offering a stunning backdrop, was a step up from posing recruits under purple umbrellas in a soggy stadium. There's no telling how much the earlier June downpours might have sent visiting players elsewhere.

With 11 pledges in hand, the Huskies have leaned more to defensive adds, accepting commitments from six of them so far.

With some locals slow to warm to DeBoer and Company, the new staff has aligned itself with seven players from California, two from Texas, one from Colorado and one from Washington.

For those unable to keep pace with the Husky commitments that have come fast and furious, and practically at all hours, the following is quick recap on each of the Husky 11, with each one deemed a 3-star prospect by the recruiting services unless otherwise noted:

Tybo Rogers, RB, Bakersfield, Calif. — He was the first 2023 commitment for UW. He holds offers from nine Pac-12 schools, including USC and UCLA, plus Boston College and others. He's played for former Husky back Rashaan Shehee. One recruiting outfit ranks him as California's No. 2 running back recruit in this class.

Tybo Rogers was the first commit for the UW's Class of 2023. Bakersfield

Keith Reynolds, WR, Adelanto, Calif. — Reynolds might be the fastest incoming Husky recruit. He has 77- and 80-yard punt returns, an 89-yard interception return and 77- and 94-yard runs for touchdowns for his SoCal team. He was named league MVP while playing wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back and kick returner for a 1-9 team.

Deven Bryant, LB, Bellflower, Calif. — He hails from the St. John Bosco football powerhouse that previously sent eventual NFL first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie and others to the UW. He also holds offers from Oregon, Louisville and Colorado among his suitors. He brings a toughness pedigree.

Rashid Williams, WR, Pittsburg, Calif. — Williams is the first of three christened 4-star recruits for the Huskies in this cycle, Williams turned down Miami, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Oregon among his 18 pursuers. He's coming off a 55-catch, 753-yard and 11-TD junior season.

Jacob Lane, ER, Puyallup, Wash. — The lone local commitment among this incoming group, he brings plenty of athleticism on a 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame. He has a 37-inch vertical leap. This edge rusher's other top options included Utah, California, Arizona and San Diego State. Being the only homegrown player so far in this class gives him

Diesel Gordon, CB, Arlington, Texas — With local 4-star corners Caleb Presley and Josiah Wagoner getting the hard push to go elsewhere, the Huskies turned to this Texas recruit from a 5A school (6A is tops) in the Dallas metroplex, one with a controversial $1.5 million Jumbotron. So he's used to bright Friday Night Lights. Arizona State and Utah also offered him.

Anthony James II got the full treatment on a Montlake visit. UW

Anthony James II, ER, Wylie, Texas — James is the one who will be responsible for getting this UW class nationally ranked. He's a 4-star player with 23 offers, including SEC teams Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. The edge rusher also was pursued by Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Texas. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he should be ready to play right away when he arrives in Montlake next year. He helps ease the loss of local edge rusher Jayden Wayne.

Zach Henning, OT, Aurora, Colo. — He's one of two offensive linemen committed to this class, with the Huskies still holding onto five players signed in 2020 who each have four years of eligibility remaining, plus three others in subsequent classes. Henning checks in at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. He holds offers from home state Colorado, plus Kansas State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Indiana and Utah.

Vincent Holmes, S, San Jacinto, Calif. — The third of the three UW recruits deemed 4-star, Holmes has elite 4.4-second speed over the 40. It will be interesting to see who's the fastest, Holmes or Reynolds? With his ability to run, he possibly could end up at corner. He holds offers from USC, UCLA, BYU, Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona, among others.

Jordan Whitney, LB, Oxnard, Calif. — Yet another sprinter, he doubles as a trackman at Pacifica High School who runs the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. He and Bryant could be future starting linebackers playing side by side someday. He holds offers from USC, Arizona, California, Boise State, Fresno State, Washington State and others.

Elishah Jackett, OT, Orange, Calif. — He brings an overly impressive 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame mixed with athleticism to the Huskies, maybe reminiscent of the great Lincoln Kennedy. While rated a 3-star player, he likely scoffs at that label while fielding other offers from USC, UCLA, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Nebraska and more.

Elishah Jackett is the Huskies' 11th commitment, the seventh from California. UW

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be continually updated and republished until all of the commitments have come in.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven