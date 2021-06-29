Commitments May Follow UW Recruiting-related Social Media Teases

Two more Husky scholarship pledges could be in the offing after posts seem to reveal strong leanings.

Sandwiched between Washington's big recruiting weekend and a few days shy of the dead period that begins on July 1, a tight end with a familiar last name and an Arizona edge rusher with a great nickname have been part of social-media teases involving their possible Husky commitments.

First up was Ryan Otton's retweet of 2022 tight-end commit Chance Bogan's tweet asking how Washington fans would feel about Bogan pairing with Otton over the next few years.

Otton, from Tumwater, Washington, of course, is the younger brother of UW tight end Cade Otton.

Above the below picture of Bogan, UW coach Jimmy Lake, and Otton, Bogan's caption read:

"Would y’all be down to see this duo hit the field?"

Bogan's tweet was liked over 700 times and retweeted 75 times, including one from Lake.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bogan from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, has been committed to the Huskies for nearly 10 months and is working hard at building added recruiting momentum. He hopes the exposure will help add more quality players to Washington's 2022 recruiting class.

His behind-the-scenes activities have already paid off with the weekend commitment of defensive lineman Ben Roberts from the Salt Lake City area. On Monday, cornerback RahShawn Clark from Life Christian Academy in Tacoma announced he had received a UW offer.

Bogan's tweet was followed by Lance Holtzclaw's tweet showing photos from his official visit last Friday and Saturday.

Holtzclaw, who answers to "Showtime," is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound rush end from Mesa, Arizona, who has 12 offers that include Michigan, Boston College, Boise State, Arizona, Oregon State, Colorado and Washington.

After his weekend in Seattle, Holtzclaw went back to Arizona to discuss his options with his friends, family and advisors.

Prior to the teasing tweet, it was thought his decision would come down to Boston College and Washington. However, he let social media know on Tuesday what appears foremost on his mind.

Adding credence to the recruit-related teases is Lake's retweet of the posts.

Prior to the weekend in Seattle, Otton visited Stanford while Holtzclaw took a trip to Boston College. Since their weekend on Montlake, the two prospects have referenced only the Huskies on social media.