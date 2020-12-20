Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
A Conversation with 2021 Husky Preferred Walk-On Milton Hopkins Jr.

The University of Washington football team is the next destination for the O'Dea High athlete. He sat down with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller.
Milton Hopkins Jr. from Seattle's O'Dea High School will join the University of Washington football program as a preferred walk-on. That's the easy part.

The big question is where will he play? 

Hopkins is the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish and plays every position on the defensive side of the ball.

He chose to take his chances with the Huskies over scholarship offers from San Jose State, Nevada, Fresno State and Eastern Washington. 

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Hopkins has had conversations with Husky tight-ends coach Derham Cato and linebackers coach Bob Gregory about playing for their respective position groups.

"I feel like I can play the buck position; my game is similar to Sav'ell Smalls'," he said of the UW true freshman edge rusher. "Washington has had some good pass rushers over the years and I will compete to earn a scholarship."  

Hopkins sat down with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about his game and his decision to join the Huskies.

