Cornerback Benjamin Morrison to Choose From UW, Alabama and Notre Dame

The Phoenix recruit's sister was a Husky gymnast from 2014 to 2016.

Benjamin Morrison, a 4-star cornerback from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, will choose either the University of Washington, Notre Dame or Alabama as his college football destination.

The 6-foot, 172-pound defensive back, the son of former University of Arizona and NFL safety Darryl Morrison, tweeted out that he will reveal his decision on social media on Thursday at 11 a.m. PST.

The UW has two things working in its favor in gaining his commitment: Its reputation for producing NFL defensive backs and a family history — Morrison's sister Faith was a Husky gymnast from 2014-16.

In the spring, Morrison said Jimmy Lake's program had been recruiting him the hardest and the school easily fits within his geographic comfort zone.

"Washington is another home school to me," he told Sports360AZ. "My sister went there. We know the area. We know people up there. They know that, and they know if they can win my mom over, they can win me over."

Morrison's family, which includes four siblings, is heavily involved in athletics. Besides his older sister and father — with the latter spending four seasons (1993-96) with the now unnamed Washington NFL team — his brother Sam played football for Arizona and San Diego State; his sister Grace is a volleyball player for Appalachian State, and his youngest sister Naomi is a gymnast at Michigan.

Meantime, Notre Dame media was forecasting that the Fighting Irish might have the edge on the UW, but it seemed to be not much more than a hunch.

As a Brophy sophomore, Benjamin Morrison appeared in 10 games and came up with the following stat line: 42 tackles, including 32 solo; 2 interceptions, 7 defended passes and a blocked punt. He also returned 4 kickoffs for 141 yards.

In a pandemic-shortened junior season, he played in 7 games and picked up 36 tackles, including 3 for loss, and blocked 2 field goals.

As part of the class of 2022, Morrison is considered an unselfish team leader on the field with a knack for anticipating plays.

This spring, Morrison narrowed his college suitors to 10: Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and Washington.

He next reportedly eliminated eight schools and added Alabama.

