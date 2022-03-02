Skip to main content

D-Lineman from Vita Vea's Old League Draws UW Offer

The Huskies go back to the Santa Clara area seeking another playmaker.

Amos Talalele can't be faulted if he wants to be the next Vita Vea.

He plays his high school football in Northern California same as Vea, in the same Santa Clara Valley Athletic League in the South Bay, in the same De Anza Division, yet for a different team — Santa Clara High School, rather than Milpitas.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Talalele packs a comparable meaty frame, plays the same defensive-tackle position among his two-way line responsibilities and he's been feted similarly as an MVP player so far.

One more thing: Talalele, as of Tuesday, holds a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, same as Vea, as a member of the Class of 2023.

Of course, Vea, now 13 months removed from a Super Bowl victory as a playmaking member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not only received a Husky offer, he accepted it and made it work for him.

UW D-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and Amos Talalele stand for a recruiting photo.

Husky D-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and California recruit Amos Talalele in late January.

In late January, Talalele participated in the UW's Junior Day and posed for numerous photos with UW defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield and recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan. 

Everyone in that group seemed to hit it off that weekend, with the Huskies coming up with their scholarship offer to big Amos a month later.

As an offensive tackle, Talalele was named the top player of the De Anza Division — and he did this for a last-place 3-6-1 team that answers to the name Bruins. Vea earned a pair of MVP selections on the defensive side.

However, this big kid seems much better suited for defense, too. He has a bit of an attitude about him, as shown in the Twitter video. He also turned in a game in which he caused three fumbles. 

Read More

On his social-media account, Talalele has posted videos showing him feverishly working out, lifting heavy weights and running sprints.

Similar to Vea, Talalele has used his enormous size to his advantage from an early age. As a freshman in 2019, he played at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, was named all-conference and earned Freshman of the Year honors. 

Vea similarly played both ways and did this early, only he uniquely was used as a running back as a freshman. 

People are just beginning to learn about this latest big kid putting all those pounds to good use south of San Francisco. Besides the Huskies, he has offers from California and Nevada.

About the only thing Talalele didn't do this past fall that would have made his connection to Vea complete was beat the other guy's old Milpitas team. Santa Clara High lost 10-0.

The Bruins needed some offense, any offense. Maybe they should have put Talalele at running back.

Same as Vea.

Courtney Morgan and defensive tackle Amos Talalele on Junior Day.
