DL Recruit From New Zealand Takes UW Virtual Tour, Hoping for Offer

Defensive end prospect Ieremia Moore flew over 7,000 miles from New Zealand to California to play American football and shares his journey.

A New Zealander pursuing American football, Ieremia Moore figures he can fit in just about anywhere.

He first traveled 7,000 miles to play the game in California and now he's shopping for a college program that suits him.

At 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, Moore is a Class of 2021 defensive end from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California — the same school school that sent running back Sean McGrew, wide receiver Terrell Bynum and defensive backs Trent McDuffie and James Smith to the University of Washington.

So it's not surprising that Moore, a 3-star recruit, recently took a virtual tour of the UW, relegated to an online look because of the pandemic, and it went well. He hasn't received a Husky football offer yet, but is undeterred by that.

"I loved my visit," he said. "I could see myself going to the University of Washington."

Culturally, Moore would bring a background unmatched on the Husky roster, though starting offensive guard Ulumoo Ale is a Samoan native who grew up in Australia before attending high school in the U.S.

Moore left a close-knit family behind to pursue his football dream but says his multi-ethnic heritage makes him feels at home in America's melting pot.

"My mother is Samoan with a little part Chinese," he said. "But I don't know much about my biological father except that he's a New Zealand Caucasian and part Maori."

As a football player, Moore played the sport at the club level in New Zealand and arrived in California to play football, but the pandemic has prevented him from playing games for St. John Bosco.

Yet he's taken part in different camps and made an impressive showing, receiving defensive lineman most valuable player honors at the SoCal National Preps Showcase.

Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst, says Moore has a very high ceiling as player after viewing his highlights.

"At over 270, he's remarkably explosive," Mueller said. "Initially, he could see time as an edge rusher as he expands and refines his knowledge and technique. He's impressive."

As a New Zealander, Moore naturally has a rugby background. Moore grew up watching many Maori play for the All Blacks, the country's national team, and ultimately gravitated to the sport.

"I began rugby at age 9, but it wasn't my thing," he said. "I left rugby and chose to swim competitively. Even though I was overweight, I was good."

However, Moore returned to rugby after the national team won a pair of World Cups and played the sport from age 11 to 16.

While he concentrates on football, rugby still gives a talking point if not an automatic in with fellow recruits such as Kuao Peihopa, an offensive tackle from Honolulu and already signed by the UW.

Moore and Peihopa have attended California football camps together and bonded with similar interests.

"We both have Maori warrior blood," Peihopa said of meeting with Moore. "And we both like the All Blacks."