During Pandemic, UW Target Moves to State, Gains Fresh Perspective

DeAndre Gill left California to reunite with his dad and increase his football recruiting possibilities.

An outside linebacker recruiting target for the University of Washington, DeAndre Gill moved from Stockton, California, nearly 6 months ago to be closer to his dad and boost his high school football profile in the Seattle area.

Since moving to Kent, Washington, Gill has gained a fresh perspective when it comes to the football that guides him. He actually plays any number of positions, also edge rusher, tight end and safety.

"I realized how quickly football can be taken away," he said. "It has helped me prepare and plan academically for life after football, whenever that will be."

For now, Gill is enjoying the time he spends with his father, also DeAndre, who is the Kenwood High School junior-varsity offensive coordinator, especially when they share in college and NFL games together.

"It's a lot of fun to watch games with him," Gill said. "He knows the ins and outs of schemes. He gives me his knowledge of the game and makes it easier for me adapt my game."

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Gill as a targeted recruit at tight end hopes to better show what he can do when the local high school season plays out this spring, hoping the Kentwood offense will give him ample platform.

"I think that I will also used as a tight end that can catch passes," he said.

When Gill and his family decided he should move to Kent part of the reasoning was football-related.

"We felt like playing football up here would give me better exposure than I was getting in Stockton," Gill said.

The pandemic has provided delays and the expected challenges that come with it, but Gill's father organized a traveling football team and took it on the road to Texas and California.

In those games, he demonstrated his athleticism and newfound awareness of the game.

Gill is talking with several Pac-12 schools, counting Washington State, California, UCLA and Oregon among them.

For the Huskies, he's been in regular contact with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

"I sent Coach K my game film and he likes the way I fly around the field making plays," Gill said after sending him his two most recent games.

Since his sophomore year, Gill has shot up three inches. Now he's focused on adding the proper athletic weight.

"I feel like I could add weight and actually gain speed," he said.

By moving to Washington state, he's one of the top players for the class of 2022 in the region, hoping to see his profile rise even more.