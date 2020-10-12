SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Out of Tuimoloau's Shadow, Eastside Catholic's Taumoepeau Impresses at Recruiting Event

Mike Martin

Go eat. 

That's all JT Tuimoloau needed to say to his Eastside Catholic High School teammate  defensive lineman John Taumoepeau when the latter headed onto the field for the recent recruiting showcase conducted by Ford Sports Performance.

In their three year as teammates, at Eastside Catholic the more Tuimoloau shined, the more his teammate played in the shadows. JTT was happy to hold the down-markers on the sideline and let JT make a name for himself.

And did he. 

Out of shadow of the Sports Illustrated All-American, Taumoepeau emerged as one of the stars on a field filled with all-stars in Tacoma, Washington.

Taumoepeau took the words of encouragement from his teammate a step farther than just eating.

The two-time, all-conference defensive tackle dominated.  

Early in the scrimmage, Taumoepeau dropped the Blue team's quarterback for his first of three sacks. The White team erupted, as did Tuimoloau, who dropped the down-marker and ran onto the field to celebrate with his teammate.

"We were hyped and loud," JTT said.  "We ran onto the field to hype him up."

Taumoepeau welcomed the attention and continued to terrorize ball-carriers and QBs.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder produced an impressive stat line of QB pressures and run-stuffing, netting himself 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 QB hurries against the Blue team. 

"He's a true space-eater," said Trevor Mueller, SI/Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst. "His job has been essential in Eastside Catholic's back-to-back state championships."

Born in Tonga, Taumoepeau grew up just west of the International Date Line, seeing sunlight before the rest of the world.  At Eastside Catholic, he's lived in the shadow of other players, including Tuimoloau.

Often referred to as "the other guy" on the Crusader defense, Taumoepeau gladly accepted his role and played in virtual anonymity. However, he hoped to have another productive season as a senior and pique the interest of colleges. Then the pandemic hit.

While 36 other states began playing high school football, Washington carried forward with a March start to football for the academic year.  

Understanding the disastrous impact of a delayed season on college prospects for the classes of 2021 and 2022, FSP's Tracy Ford created the weekend workouts and Sunday scrimmage held the week before last

"Many kids are late bloomers or suffered injuries in their junior seasons or were behind seniors, and were unknown heading into their senior years," Mueller noted.  "They rely on their senior campaigns to demonstrate their abilities."

Many Washington players would have been overlooked for scholarship -- an impact in particular felt by many inner-city prospects.

With Tuimoloau and Taumoepeau, suburban Eastside Catholic has had one of the best defensive 1-2 punches in high school football. As a run stuffer who was often double-teamed, Taumoepeau recorded 55 tackles last season compared to JTT's 134.  

The showcase produced immediate results. Taumoepeau is now hearing from several Pac-12 schools.  Among his suitors are Washington, USC, UCLA, Oregon State and Utah.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Husky Hoop Preview: Middle of the Pack Is Generous Pick

Coach Mike Hopkins has a lot of work to do to regain respectability for his basketball program after third-season disaster.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: After Otton, Here's the Bookend Tight End

With Jacob Kizer opting out, the UW tight end room got a reshuffle. Here's what we came up with for a No. 2 tight end.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Nobody Cut Pinkel Any Slack on Husky Stadium Return

The University of Washington's national championship run had no room for sentimental dealings with a familiar opponent.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Pete Kwiatkowski Offers His Early Impressions on Husky Defense

The veteran UW defensive coordinator sees promise, but too many pounds on his defensive front.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

UW QBs: Should Jimmy Lake Play More Than One of These Guys Against Cal?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin takes a look at the four Husky quarterbacks in competition to start and whether more than one should play in the opener.

Kaila Olin

by

GolfHocho

NFL Huskies: Gaskin and Miami Run Roughshod Over 49ers

Former UW running back is efficient once more, scores touchdown in rout of San Francisco in the Bay Area.

Dan Raley

Unlike Others, Cohen Groomed to be UW Leader, But Biggest Challenge Lies Ahead

The University of Washington athletic director has been accepted by donors and fans, but her legacy will be determined by how well she brings about post-pandemic recovery.

Dan Raley

by

Dawggc

Road to 1991 Perfection: Motivating a Guy Who Needed No Extra Incentive

Arizona paid dearly for a coach's fib that was told to All-American defensive tackle Steve Emtman prior to kickoff.

Dan Raley

by

SteveEDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fields Planned Football Return Before Tragedy

The former University of Washington teammates were plotting playing again shortly before a fatal car accident changed everything.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Will Jimmy Lake's First Season be Judged Fairly?

On this week's episode of Dawg Thoughts, Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss Jimmy Lake's first season as the Washington football coach and whether he'll be properly critiqued.

Mike Martin