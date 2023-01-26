Edge Rusher tutored by Ex-Seahawk Draws UW Scholarship Offer

Kellen Lindstrom has a lot going on in his high school football world these days, almost way too much to keep track of.

He's a heavily recruited edge rusher for Glendale High in Springfield, Missouri, a city of 160,000 in the southwestern corner of the state, not far from the Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma state lines that practically intersect.

Lindstrom's Falcons football team drew considerable headlines this season because it had an unusual place-kicker in Charlie Wistrom.

Charlie is a girl.

She's also the daughter of Grant Wistrom, a Glendale High assistant coach and a former Nebraska stalwart and nine-year NFL player. And she's not a bad kicker either.

Kellen Lindstrom plays on his Missouri high school team for assistant coach Grant Wistrom, a familiar name to Seahawks fans. Iowa State

Oh yeah, the suddenly coveted 6-foot-5, 240-pound Lindstrom on Wednesday received a University of Washington scholarship offer, his 18th and counting.

Should he need any inside info about Seattle, Lindstrom can just ask Winstrom what he thinks — the latter was an edge rusher and the No. 6 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft who spent his final three pro football seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Lindstrom is a fairly decent football player himself, considered a 3-star recruit who likely deserves a higher grade than that. He's made 163 tackles in two seasons already, covering a lot of ground for an edge rusher.

He's obviously getting plenty of high-level, edge-rusher tutoring from Wistrom, who grew up in Webb City, Missouri, which is 75 miles due west of Springfield. Wistrom went on to become a two-time Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the Cornhuskers.

Lindstrom recently visited Nebraska, accompanied by Wistrom. Home state Missouri also is making a big pitch for him. As are Michigan, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas State, Purdue, Stanford and others, including the UW.

