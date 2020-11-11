Film Study: UW Commit Zakhari Spears Breaks Down His Game

Zakhari Spears, a Loyola High School defensive back, was the second 2021 player to commit to the University of Washington, orally committing last January. Standing 6-foot-1, the rangy corner from the Los Angeles area didn't need to drag out his college football recruitment.

"I had a great relationship with Coach Harris and Coach Lake even before they offered was big for me and my family," Spears said.

Building a relationship was a big factor in his decision, but the UW's results with defensive backs on the field convinced him to commit to Lake and the Huskies.

"What they have done with DBs is undeniable and it's a great fit for me," he said. "I liked the type of guys they bring in -- hard workers who love the game."

Spears goes over his game highlights with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller and they break down his tape. It shows what the Huskies saw in the Loyola star.