HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

From Camps to Commitment, Kasen Kinchen's Path to UW Never Wavered

Tiana Cole

Kasen Kinchen, a Class of 2020 walk-on commitment for the University of Washington football team, will live out his childhood dream of playing for the Huskies.

Kinchen, a cornerback from Lake Stevens High School, planned to keep it close to home all along. He's among a group of six in-state walk-on players who round out the UW's latest class.

He'll share in this journey with Logan Bruce, a childhood best friend and longtime teammate at Lake Stevens. He and Bruce had college options yet they knew only one path. 

"At the end of the day, we both wanted to be Dawgs,” said Bruce, a two-time All-State defensive back chosen by the Seattle Times. "It always was my dream to play at the UW."

Kinchen religiously attended Husky youth football camps as a kid and sat in the stadium for games.  He drew recruiting interest from California, Oregon State and Washington State, the latter his dad’s alma mater, but they couldn't interest him.

Kirby Kinchen, his father and a Lake Stevens High assistant football coach, played a large role in Kasen's success. Since little league, dad coached his son every step of the way.

They live a short drive from the high school, which made it easy to work out. Kinchen and his dad together shared in footwork and technique drills.

“I like working hard and grinding,” the younger Kinchen said.

COVID-19 cut short Kinchen’s senior year, taking away prom and graduation memories. But he has the highlights of his senior football season to fall back on, which he'll never forget.

While Lake Stevens came up short in the playoffs, Kinchen appreciated that he had a final opportunity to put on the Lake Stevens purple and gold.

“I got to play one last year with my teammates," he said, "and we all grew up playing on the same youth teams."

For the next step, Kinchen created a bond with UW coach Jimmy Lake and new secondary coach Will Harris leading up to his decision to commit just days after his official visit this past January. 

Kinchen’s first impression of the Husky program was that Lake instills a family aspect that he had hoped for.  “I love the community,” he said.

Kinchen brings authenticity to the Huskies, following a daily mantra to “work hard, don’t let outside influences get you down and be you.”

He credits trainer Reggie Jones, a former cornerback for the New Orleans Saints and member of their 2009 Super Bowl championship team, with prepping him prior to his Husky pursuits.

Kinchen developed a bond with Jones through an opportunity to play on Jones' local select 7-on-7 team. They maintained a year-round connection. Jones, who played college football for Idaho and Portland State, also offered advice throughout the recruitment process. 

“He has helped me become a good football player,” Kinchen said.

Kinchen also expressed his gratitude to another trainer, Loop Fitness' Mitch Roehl, who lent him weights to enable him to get stronger in the coming months. 

He credits Roehl with improving his game, assisting him in getting stronger and helping him put on weight even while workouts temporarily take shape at home. 

Kinchen, whose sports idol is Kobe Bryant, deferred to the late NBA basketball player when he made his Huskies commitment announcement on Twitter.

“Great things come from perseverance and hard work, no excuses,” the tweet read.

Kinchen will rely on all of that outside preparation and inner wisdom as he begins his Husky football journey .

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixkiller at Cal: Deflections, Concussions and Interrogations

The Washington football team and its pass-happy quarterback got payback and more in 1971 against the Golden Bears.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Is the Pope Catholic? No, This One's Mormon and Doing Well for Himself at BYU

Former Seattle-area high school basketball phenom and one-time University of Washington player thrives as the BYU coach.

Dan Raley

The 2020 Brady Bunch: When Bucs and Huskies Intersect

This rebuilt NFL franchise could have a decided University of Washington influence on the roster. The schedule's out. Check out the possibilities.

Dan Raley

College Hoops Misbehaving: UW Has Avoided Pitino-Like Scandals

NCAA basketball can't seem to behave itself for very long, dealing with point-shaving, player payoffs or academic fraud. Rick Pitino is at the forefront of high-profile accusations. Seattle college teams recently have toed the line.

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon and Schuster Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Psalm Wooching: 2016 Stanford Game Was Won in July

With the Pac-12 Network airing the 2016 Washington-Stanford game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller caught up with former Huskies linebacker Psalm Wooching to talk about the Huskies' 44-6 victory over Stanford in Husky Stadium

Mike Martin

Buelow Has Right Height, Feet and Home Address; But What About Attitude?

One of three Man Mountains for Washington, the big Hawaiian might need a little more surliness to realize his football calling.

Dan Raley

Dinner With Burt Was Out, But Sonny Sixkiller Feasted on UCLA

In our 29th Sixkiller throwback installment, the popular University of Washington quarterback had to pass on a meal in Los Angeles but showed up against the Bruins.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

LISTEN: In Beating Stanford, McGary Says 'Pain and Puke Was All Worth It'

With the Pac-12 Network airing the 2016 Washington-Stanford game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller caught up with former Washington right tackle Kaleb McGary to talk about the Huskies' 44-6 victory over Stanford in Husky Stadium

Mike Martin

Inside the College Transfer Portal: What's Up With JT Daniels?

A decision could be coming soon on the next destination for the highly regarded USC quarterback now considering his options.

Dan Raley