After 1 Game of U.S. Football, Hero Kanu Fields Simultaneous Offers from USC, UW

Hero Kanu doesn't appear in many Google searches.

Images are sorely limited.

Words are few.

Yet we know that the defensive tackle played in his first high school football game in Southern California last weekend and he's just now coming into focus through Twitter posts.

None of this prevented the University of Washington and USC from engaging in the first serious tug of war over this man-child.

Kanu posted on social media how the Trojans offered him an athletic scholarship on Tuesday and two hours later the Huskies matched it.

We call that a Hero sandwich.

The attraction to this budding young athlete from the class of 2022 is clear.

He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 293 pounds.

Kanu is 16 years old.

He possesses considerable football skills.

He plays for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Similar to several of his teammates — one of whom is fellow defensive tackle Maurice Heim, already a UW signee — Kanu is an international transfer student from Germany.

Unlike everyone else at his new school, he's of Nigerian descent, with Santa Margarita creating a landing spot for German-based football players who want to advance their games in America.

Hero Kanu, who also holds an offer from Penn State, shows off great mobility on his highlight tapes to go with massive legs.

He's ungraded by the football analysts to date, but some of them are suggesting Kanu will pencil out to be a 4-star or even 5-star recruit when it's time.

Let the tug of wars resume.

