Gather No Moss? Huskies Get in Line, Offer Las Vegas Lineman

The edge rusher from Sin City has 30 offers from schools around the country, including the UW.
Author:
Publish date:

Cyrus Moss didn't get a junior football season in at Bishop Gorman High School because of the pandemic.

Like many schoolboy recruits, Moss has been left on his own to attend elite football camps, such as last weekend's Under Armor All-America Camp Series in Phoenix, and show what he brings.

The University of Washington liked what it saw and on Sunday made him a scholarship offer. 

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Moss can now add that one to the other 29 that he has, though more than a month ago he cut his list to 11.

Until he says otherwise — and Moss tweeted out the UW offer — it's a dozen now that have his full attention.

"I'm really big on schemes and the position coach," he said of his weeding-out process.

Sports Illustrated All-American was on the scene of the Phoenix camp and had the following report.

Moss also is considering Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and USC.

He hopes cut his list to a handful in two months, figuring he'll be able to visit college campuses, and make a selection pretty close to the next recruiting deadline in the fall.

"I'm just trying to fine-tune some stuff and add some tools to my tool box," Moss said.

School like him because of his long size and likelihood of adding a lot more weight to his frame. He also brings a certain amount of quickness, both in his burst getting off the snap and using his hands with offensive linemen.

