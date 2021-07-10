Getting to Know New Husky Commit Lance Holtzclaw

The University of Washington football team added "Showtime" to its recruitment lineup, but first had to make sure Lance Holtzclaw went through the proper premium channels.

That's what the edge rusher from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona, liked about the Huskies.

Their different approach to recruiting.

"Everyone can look at my Hudl or 7-on-7 film and see what I can do as a player, but they started the process of recruiting me with first making sure I fit the culture of what they are building up there," Holtzclaw said, "We talked for about two weeks all the time before the offer came from the staff."

With his commitment on Friday, the UW welcomes a player who has been working on his branding way before the NCAA approved the name, image and likeness allowances for players.

He's had his Showtime nickname since he became a teenager.

"As a kid I hated being in front of the camera," Holtzclaw said. "My mom tried her best to take pictures of me but I would fight it. As I got older I enjoyed being in the spotlight and looked to be the center of attention, so when the light get bright I show out."

With blazing speed and the ability to sink his hips and turn on a dime, Showtime has all of the makings of a versatile linebacker who can play all three downs in different schemes.

Just as the Husky coaching staff did its homework on Holtzclaw, he made sure to lean on the people around him to help him through the decision-making process.

Two people who went through college recruiting, Roy Lopez, a defensive tackle for the Houston Texans and formerly of the University of Arizona, and former Husky receiver Kendyl Taylor, who played for the UW in 2012 and 2014, shared insights and support.

Holtzclaw said he put a lot into his commitment decision, knowing he had to be mature about it.

"I didn't want to make an emotional decision about where I was going to go to college," Holtzclaw said. "I wanted to take my time and research to make sure I make the best decision for my life."

In the end, he took his time and came to the conclusion that Washington was the right fit for him.

Listen to the full interview below.