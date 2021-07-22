Getting to Know Rahshawn Clark, a Cornerback to Keep an Eye On

The 2024 prospect talks with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller about the beginning of his recruiting process.

Rahshawn Clark is merely heading into his sophomore year of high school football, but he already holds scholarship offers from the University of Washington, Utah and Washington Staste as a budding defensive back and wide receiver.

He's coming fast at such a young age.

After making his football breakthrough at Life Christian Academy in Tacoma, Clark will transfer to a bigger stage at Federal Way High School in Federal Way, Washington, where he actually lives.

Considering what he's put on film and how big he is already, Clark should expect a flurry of attention, especially when Sports Illustrated All-American and other recruiting sites size him up.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, he should grow a lot more before he chooses a college program. At that size, he projects as a large corner or a safety on the defensive side of the ball or a bigger receiver.

At this point in his development, Clark is working on all aspects of his development, especially with Heir Sports, a training facility in Puyallup, Washington, run by Reggie Jones.

"I'm with the coaches at Heir all the time and I have been working in the weight room to keep getting stronger, and I'm working with Coach Reggie doing DB train," Clark said.

So young, Clark has quick footwork that jumps off his film and makes him a potential star as a defensive back in the class of 2024.

Coaches are able to resume contact with 2024 prospects after this next football season and it is expected that Rahshawn Clark will be a national recruit. The UW no doubt will have to compete with programs around the nation to keep this elite prospect here in the Northwest.