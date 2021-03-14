Huard Looks Ready for Anything — HS, UW, Games, Spring Practice

For those keeping track at home, Sam Huard has accumulated 12,236 passing yards and 139 touchdown throws to date in his Kennedy Catholic High School career after playing a football game for the first time in 495 days and continuing to treat these schoolboy outings like video games.

Over the weekend, the University of Washington signee and soon to be Husky spring-practice participant got in a good workout on Friday night in a 49-14 victory over Tahoma.

He completed 26 of 35 passes for 495 yards and 7 scores, most of it coming in the opening half.

Huard apparently doesn't subscribe to the words "rust" or "cobwebs." He was ready to play from the outset and all of the fans and recruiting-site analysts in attendance notably were left in awe.

The son and nephew of former UW quarterbacks, Huard intends to play in a handful of high school games to wrap up his Kennedy Catholic experience and then report to the UW for early enrollment and spring ball that begins on April 7.

While many fans have panned the Huard recruiting class for lacking overall star power, these critics fail to understand that the successful signing of a 5-star quarterback alone makes the collection of talent truly memorable.

There hasn't been this much fanfare and anticipation over an incoming UW football player in several years.

While Husky coaches are sure to shield the left-handed quarterback phenom from the great expectations that will trail him everywhere and bring him along slowly, Huard appears ready to step in and compete hard for the job over 15 practices with returning starter Dylan Morris and grad transfer Patrick O'Brien from Colorado State and Nebraska.

Huard, however, wasn't the only UW signee or commit to come out of the pandemic doldrums flashing big-play potential this past weekend.

Kennedy Catholic's Jabez Tinae caught 4 passes for 108 yards and 2 scores, including a 65-yarder from Huard.

Down the road in Pierce County, Lincoln High tight end Chance Bogan is shown in the video here hauling in a 2-yard TD pass seconds before halftime in a 37-27 loss to Steilacoom. Bogan is a junior who has committed to the Huskies for the class of 2022.

The winning Sentinels beat the bigger school without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who signed with Ohio State in December as the nation's top receiver recruit and reported early to the Buckeyes.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated