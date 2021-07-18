Huskies are 1-for-3 on Homegrown Linemen with Iuli Choosing Oregon

The Puyallup offensive tackle picked the Ducks not long after Malik Agbo eliminated the UW.

The Washington state offensive-line recruits for the class of 2022 represent an exceptional bunch, with four of these mini Mount Rainiers considered as talented as any in the country.

The University of Washington, however, now stands 1-for-3 in landing commitments from this touted quartet of blockers — once Dave Iuli from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Washington, on Saturday chose Oregon.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, considered a 4-star recruit, went with the Ducks over Oklahoma, USC, Oregon State, California and the Huskies.

Last week, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Malik Agbo from Federal Way's Todd Beamer High School narrowed his choices to Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Miami and Oklahoma, with the 4-star player effectively eliminating the Huskies from the mix.

The UW recently secured a commitment from one of these touted guys in 6-foot-4, 320-pound Vega Ioane, a 3-star recruit from Graham-Kapowsin High School, the alma mater for Dylan Morris, the current Husky starting quarterback.

The biggest prize of this bunch, Josh Conerly, remains uncommitted and might not offer a commitment until early next year. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound player from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School is a 5-star prospect. His finalists appear to be Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, USC and Washington.

Iuli's decision is certain to make the large faction of Husky recruiting critics howl loudly. The offensive tackle's rejection of the UW comes a few days after 2022 Phoenix defensive back Benjamin Morrison committed to Notre Dame over Alabama and the Huskies. Morrison's collection selection came on the heels of 2021 5-star edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau from suburban Seattle's Eastside Catholic High choosing Ohio State over Oregon, USC and Washington.

Conerly's commitment likely will greatly make or break the assessment/ranking of this class.

Considering how many young linemen the UW already has on the roster who are still freshmen (5), redshirt freshmen (2) and sophomores (2) in class standing, because of pandemic freebies from the NCAA, it stands that Huskies likely weren't going to bring in more than two of these four homegrown linemen.

Iuli is the second lineman, offense or defense, who received recruiting attention fro the UW and chose Oregon, joining Nevada defensive tackle Sir Mells, who decommitted for the Huskies last December and picked the Ducks.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven