Huskies Await Tuesday Decision from Minnesota DL

Elinneus Davis will pick from among schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Defensive tackle Elinneus Davis is ready to choose from among Iowa State, Minnesota and the University of Washington — offering a decision that could indicate whether the current realignment confusion surrounding the Huskies is a recruiting problem or doesn't matter.

On Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Davis from Moorhead, Minnesota, which is actually a suburb of Fargo, North Dakota, will make his announcement. 

All along, this Midwest recruit has seemed to be leaning to the UW, with his Twitter account displaying more images of his Husky visits and Seattle than any other.

He also posed for photos alongside Anthony James, the 4-star Texas edge rusher who's supplied the UW with its most impactful commitment so far.

Moorhead was one of the first to receive a Husky scholarship offer after Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff took over, getting this opportunity presented to him on Jan. 2. He's taken unofficial and official visits to Montlake. 

Elinneus Davis and Anthony James pose side by side at the UW.

Elinneus Davis and Anthony James share a UW recruiting moment.

Considered a 3-star recruit, Davis appears physically mature for his age and is a three-sport athlete for the Moorhead Spuds, also competing in basketball and track. A dutiful son, he works n the family's African Market in Moorhead whenever his schedule permits.

The Huskies, with a top 25 recruiting class, have 16 commitments in hand, including two since college football turned upside down with USC and UCLA declaring their intentions to bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

Davis will pick a school from among Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 offers.

