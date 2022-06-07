Skip to main content

Huskies Backtrack on Local Cornerback, Make Second Offer

Rahshawn Clark now has suitors in Michigan State, Oregon and others as the UW revisits him.

Rahshawn Clark has a University of Washington scholarship offer.

Again.

Twelve months ago, the young cornerback from Federal Way, Washington, emerged from the UW's Rising Stars football camp as one of its standouts with a Husky scholarship offer in hand.

Five months ago, the 6-foot, 180-pound Clark, a 2024 prospect, appeared more than a little mystified when coach Jimmy Lake got fired in Montlake, offering a one-word reaction as he retweeted the terse school announcement: "Wow."

When Lake left, so did the corner's scholarship offer from the hometown school.

As Kalen DeBoer carefully puts the pieces of the UW football program back together again, his coaching staff finally readdressed Clark's situation once more and re-offered him a scholarship last Saturday. 

It was hard to ignore him.

His recent camp performances, which included a dazzling 95-yard kickoff return for local training outfit Ford Sports Performance in its spring all-star game with Heir Sports, was something to see.

Many things have changed for him.

When Clark received his first UW offer, he played for tiny Life Christian Academy in Tacoma as this big fish in a small pond, someone with a handful of offers yet beginning to attract attention to himself.

A year later, he will suit up for much larger Federal Way High football team in his suburban hometown holding scholarship proposals from Michigan State, Florida Atlantic, Arizona, California, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and now the Huskies once more.

He's lowered his 4.6-second 40 speed, enhanced his reputation and made himself a much more coveted player.  

Clark may or may not want to play at the UW when it comes time to choose, but at least he has the opportunity to do so.

