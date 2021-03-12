Huskies Continue National Recruiting Effort, Offer Texas Corner

Terrance Brooks from the Dallas suburb of Plano now has a UW offer to go with 33 others.

The competition will be stiff to land Texas high school cornerback Terrance Brooks, but the University of Washington has entered the free-for-all just the same, making him a scholarship offer.

On Thursday, the 6-foot, 185-pound Brooks from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, tweeted out his Husky offer.

He's up to 34 now.

No, new Texas and old UW coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't have an automatic advantage in signing this 4-star kid, who has been ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the football-rich Dallas metroplex area.

That would be Texas A&M.

Brooks is the son of former Aggies safety Chet Brooks, who played three NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in 1988-90, had a couple of career interceptions and started in Super Bowl XXIV.

Texas A&M would have a definite edge on Sarkisian, who is enthusiastically pushing his "all gas, no brakes" program rebuild across the Lone Star state and beyond.

The older Brooks, who is a St. Paul II assistant football coach, is known for his own motto. He coined the phrase "the Wrecking Crew" to describe his vaunted A&M defensive unit. He's in the Aggies' athletic hall of fame.

Hey, Chet Brooks even played against the Huskies once, sharing in A&M's 29-12 victory over them in College Station as a senior in 1987.

As for Terrance Brooks, his long list of college pursuers also includes Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon.

So it's scramble for everyone involved.

The Huskies, with their glowing DB development reputation, will try to sell itself hard to a kid who in 2019 accumulated 47 tackles, 1 sack, 9 defended passes and 3 interceptions.

Here's a look at what Brooks did in a shortened 2020 season, breaking this route and going to the distance with the interception.

Brooks' father, 55, is a trainer of aspiring defensive backs, which bodes well for his talented son.

Texas recruiting analysts describe the class of 2022 recruit as "the complete player with speed, size, maturity, work ethic, technique and pedigree," largely due to his father's guidance.

Plano, Texas, a city of 250,000, is located north of Dallas and is a place as crazy about high school football as it gets.

