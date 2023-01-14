Huskies Continue Shopping Middle America, Offer Missouri DL

Early on in Kalen DeBoer's coaching move to the University of Washington, Husky recruiters went into Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis 12 months ago and made a play for elite 4-star safety Marvin Burks.

However, the UW had to get in line for this guy, a long line, especially at a late date following the coaching change, because Burks was entertaining 35 scholarship offers. He signed with nearby Missouri.

Undeterred, the Huskies went back to that same St. Louis high school on Friday and offered another Cardinal Ritter prospect in defensive tackle Tionne Gray from the class of 2024.

Actually, this 6-foot-6, 279-pound Gray might not be a defensive tackle at all, rather he could be an offensive lineman or tight end. If they get him, the Huskies will have to figure that out.

Only recently did Gray transfer to Cardinal Ritter, having played the previous season for Hazelwood Central, where he had 55 tackles and 5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021.

The recruiting analysts say he has a good blend of power and strength, which has brought him offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.

Gray transferred after earning first-team all-district and all-conference honors for Hazelwood Central.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.