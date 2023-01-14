Skip to main content

Huskies Continue Shopping Middle America, Offer Missouri DL

Tionne Gray from St. Louis has six college scholarship offers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Early on in Kalen DeBoer's coaching move to the University of Washington, Husky recruiters went into Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis 12 months ago and made a play for elite 4-star safety Marvin Burks.

However, the UW had to get in line for this guy, a long line, especially at a late date following the coaching change, because Burks was entertaining 35 scholarship offers. He signed with nearby  Missouri.

Undeterred, the Huskies went back to that same St. Louis high school on Friday and offered another Cardinal Ritter prospect in defensive tackle Tionne Gray from the class of 2024. 

Actually, this 6-foot-6, 279-pound Gray might not be a defensive tackle at all, rather he could be an offensive lineman or tight end. If they get him, the Huskies will have to figure that out. 

Only recently did Gray transfer to Cardinal Ritter, having played the previous season for Hazelwood Central, where he had 55 tackles and 5 sacks as a sophomore in 2021.

The recruiting analysts say he has a good blend of power and strength, which has brought him offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Washington.

Gray transferred after earning first-team all-district and all-conference honors  for Hazelwood Central. 

  

