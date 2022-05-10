Huskies Go Back to Mater Dei Catholic a Third Time with an Offer

Some people are promoting Anthony McMillian Jr. as California's top running back for the Class of 2024, all 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds of him.

However, the University of Washington coaching staff envisions this guy as more suited to be an outside linebacker on the college level, and over the weekend offered him a scholarship.

McMillian is the third player from Mater Dei Catholic High in Chula Vista, outside of San Diego, to receive a UW offer. He joins cornerback Isaiah Buxton, also a sophomore, and wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, a 2023 prospect.

McClure was one of the first players pursued by Kalen DeBoer's staff, getting an offer three weeks after the new UW coach was hired.

McMillian also holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State, San Jose State and Utah State as his recruitment begins to unfold.

For a 13-0 state championship team, this two-way player lined up either on the edge or on the inside and collected 32 tackles, including a pair of sacks.

McMillian was entertaining to watch as he dropped opposing players as if he were a brick wall, making them crumble on contact.

As a Mater Dei Catholic running back, he rushed 65 times for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns. He picked up another 108 yards on 7 receptions.

McMillian, who runs a 4.58 40-yard dash, has a big choice to make over the next two years, whether he wants to be a runner or defender.

The Huskies will take him if it's the latter, trying to convince McMillian that his football future lies in pulling down opponents rather than trying to run over or away from them.

