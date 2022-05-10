Skip to main content

Huskies Go Back to Mater Dei Catholic a Third Time with an Offer

The UW extends a scholarship to Anthony McMillian Jr. as a linebacker.

Some people are promoting Anthony McMillian Jr. as California's top running back for the Class of 2024, all 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds of him.

However, the University of Washington coaching staff envisions this guy as more suited to be an outside linebacker on the college level, and over the weekend offered him a scholarship.

McMillian is the third player from Mater Dei Catholic High in Chula Vista, outside of San Diego, to receive a UW offer. He joins cornerback Isaiah Buxton, also a sophomore, and wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, a 2023 prospect. 

McClure was one of the first players pursued by Kalen DeBoer's staff, getting an offer three weeks after the new UW coach was hired.    

McMillian also holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State, San Jose State and Utah State as his recruitment begins to unfold.

For a 13-0 state championship team, this two-way player lined up either on the edge or on the inside and collected 32 tackles, including a pair of sacks.

McMillian was entertaining to watch as he dropped opposing players as if he were a brick wall, making them crumble on contact. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a Mater Dei Catholic running back, he rushed 65 times for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns. He picked up another 108 yards on 7 receptions. 

McMillian, who runs a 4.58 40-yard dash, has a big choice to make over the next two years, whether he wants to be a runner or defender. 

The Huskies will take him if it's the latter, trying to convince McMillian that his football future lies in pulling down opponents rather than trying to run over or away from them.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Tre Williams has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Former Husky Linebacker Coach's Son in Dallas

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Matteo Mele and Troy Fautanu head for the locker room.
Football

Husky Offensive Line Still Needs 2 Starters to Step Up

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Linebacker Sekai Asoau-Afoa has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer JC Linebacker, Who Was Ale High School Teammate

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Daniel Demery has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Get in Line and Offer Elite Dallas Safety

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Joey Olsen has 10 scholarship offers, including one from UW.
Recruiting

Portland-Area Sophomore Receiver Receives Husky Offer

By Dan RaleyMay 9, 2022
QB Blake Barnett from Colorado has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Extend Offer to 2024 Colorado QB Who Wears No. 3

By Dan RaleyMay 9, 2022
Zion Childress is entertaining a UW scholarship offer.
Football

Portal-Dependent Huskies Offer, Host Former Texas State Safety

By Dan RaleyMay 9, 2022
Isaiah Buxton has a UW offer.
Recruiting

UW Offers Big-Play San Diego Cornerback

By Dan RaleyMay 8, 2022