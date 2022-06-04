Huskies Go Looking for Another John Ross, Offer SoCal Speedster

Jordan Ross has the attributes of the former UW standout with the same last name.

Ten years ago, the University of Washington football team signed an extra-swift recruit from Long Beach, California, named John Ross, a combination wide receiver, cornerback and return man.

Ross didn't stop racing through Montlake until he had set the Husky record for career kickoff-return touchdowns (4), earned first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-America honors, and went to the Cincinnati Bengals as a first-round draft pick.

On Friday night, the Huskies extended an offer to Jordan Ross, a 4-star prospect and another speedster who plays all of the same positions as the oloder Ross, and appears to be no relation.

This 6-foot, 175-pound Ross, a member of the Class of 2024, still plays like he comes from the same gene pool as the former Husky standout.

This Ross recently changed schools, from Pacifica High in Oxnard to Warren in Downey following a highly productive sophomore season in which he caught 55 passes for 822 yards and a school-record 14 touchdowns in just eight games.

Shades of John Ross, he returned a punt 87 yards for a score. He also intercepted four passes, including three in one game.



As the Twitter video shows, Ross is a competitor who plays with a certain amount of flair. In the footage, he comes up with a difficult touchdown catch even with a defender draped all over in the end zone. He next jumps to his feet and looks into the camera and utters a catch-me-if-you-can-type comment.

With two high school seasons left to play, Ross holds scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Fresno State, Arizona, Utah, UNLV, Nevada and the Huskies. Meantime, the UW should have John Ross give him a call.

