Huskies Go to Mojave Desert Once More to Offer Receiver

LaMason Waller III and Keith Reynolds are California recruits both who received UW offers on Saturday.

LaMason Waller III toured the University of Washington this weekend on a football recruiting excursion, which seems just a little ironic because he's barely spentr time in high school.

He's a ninth-grader from Hesperia, California.

Waller is a wide receiver talented enough to already have 16 scholarship offers in hand, accepting his most recent one on Saturday from the Huskies.

The UW had good production from a Hesperia pass-catcher before.

The school brought in Marcel Reese. The 6-foot-1, 250-pounder still holds the UW record for the longest scoring play from scrimmage — 98 yards — on a pass from Jake Locker in 2007 against Arizona. Reese later enjoyed a nine-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks, and recently returned to the Raiders in an administrative job.

Now comes Waller, an inch taller and 70 pounds lighter.

He plays for the Sultana High Sultans, a rival for Reese's Hesperia High, in a town surrounded by the Mojave Desert, in an area known as "the High Desert" that is 3,186 feet above sea level.

Waller is the second receiver prospect from the Mojave Desert to receive a UW scholarship offer over the weekend, joining Keith Reynolds from Adelanto, California.

A trackman in his spare time, the freshman finished with 35 receptions for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns Sultana High, 5 when including his 77-yard kickoff return for a score.

Waller holds offers from Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M, among several others.

The beauty of being a high school freshman with speed and a desired recruit from the Class of 2025 is his trips and scholarship offers should multiply many times over in the next three years, to the point he gets to see most of America.

