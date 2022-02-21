Huskies Go to the Texas Talent Well Once More, Offer Edge Rusher

Terrance Green is at least the 18th Lone Star recruit pursued by the UW since last June.

The recruiting path from Seattle to all points Texas remains well worn with the University of Washington football program extending a scholarship offer to yet another Lone Star state prospect over the weekend in edge rusher Terrance Green.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Green from Cypress Woods High School in Houston represents at least the 18th player from the state to pick up a UW offer over the past eight months involving two coaching staffs.

Kalen DeBoer's recruiters see a powerful player in Green, a Class of 2023 member who holds a dozen offers, most from Texas schools.

If there's a comparison to be made, Green moves similarly to former Husky defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who hailed from the Dallas area and just finished his rookie NFL season with the Detroit Lions.

Green holds statewide offers from Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Prairie View, plus Oklahoma State, Louisville, Kansas and Kansas State.

The UW is one of three Pac-12 schools to present him with an offer so far, joining Colorado and Utah.

For a 6-5 team also known as Cy Woods, Green collected 40 tackles, including 5.5 sacks last season.

He is the second Texas edge rusher to receive a Husky offer inside the past month, joining 6-foot-4, 235-pound Princewell Umanmielen from Manor High School near Austin.

Three weeks ago, DeBoer's staff signed Houston cornerback Jaivion Green, a 6-foot-2, 196-pound cornerback from Lamar High School and a late addition to the Huskies' 2022 recruiting class.

Lamar and Cypress Woods play in different leagues and did not face each other last fall.

