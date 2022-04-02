Huskies Host Oregon OL Prospect, Offer Him Before He Leaves Town

Devin Brooks was noticeable as he watched the UW practice on April Fool's Day.

Amid a half-dozen recruits, Devin Brooks was the big kid who stood out as he watched a University of Washington spring football practice.

It was Friday, April Fool's Day, but no one was kidding around with him.

He was the guy in the gray sweatshirt with hoodie, probably a 3XL.

Brooks had made the 210-mile trip from Clackamas, Oregon, to Montlake to hear the Husky sales pitch.

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he looked big enough already to join Kalen DeBoer's team out on the field.

There was one catch: Brooks is just 16.

A Clackamas High School sophomore.

Class of 2024.

While he was relegated to the sideline at Husky Stadium, Brooks and the others were summoned onto the field once practice ended. DeBoer introduced each recruit to his current UW players, who gave them a rousing welcome.

Taking part in an unofficial visit and full tour of the football landscape, young Mr. Brooks on Friday received a scholarship offer from the Huskies. It was his second offer following one extended by Nevada as schools are just beginning to become aware of him.

Brooks lined up as the starter at left offensive tackle for a Clackamas High Cavaliers football team that opened the season 8-0 before advancing to the playoffs and finishing 9-2.

He was named as a first-team All-Mount Hood Conference selection. He played both ways. He had an interception of a deflected pass in a 28-0 victory over Barlow at midseason and was able to return it 10 yards, showing off his athleticism. Again, Brooks was just a sophomore.

Before he signs, Brooks should have a lot more suitors as they discover him in the Portland suburbs. Oregon and Oregon State no doubt will come after him.

Yet the Huskies have laid the early groundwork with this young lineman who's still growing, just getting started as a college prospect and preparing for an onslaught of attention.

