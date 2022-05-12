Huskies Put on QB Blitz and Offer 4 This Week, Including Long Beach Prospect

Myles Jackson from Millikan High might be the best suited of this quartet to run a DeBoer offense.

Kalen DeBoer can't stress enough how much his football teams revolve around the quarterback. He's got to have someone to lead, deliver the football and generally make things happen.

With that, DeBoer's University of Washington coaching staff offered four scholarships over the past four days to three quarterbacks in Southern California — the latest to Myles Jackson from Millikan High School in Long Beach on Thursday — plus one in Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jackson joins Downey High's Aidan Chiles and Carlsbad's Julian Sayin, and Erie, Colorado's Blake Barnett, with UW scholarship offers.

They're Young Guns.

Jackson, Sayin and Barnett all are coming off sophomore seasons, while Chiles is a year older.

They're all similar in size, except for Chiles, who stands taller at 6-foot-4.

They all throw it well, though Chiles is a true dual-threat guy.

Jackson, who has an elite receiver in Ryan Pellum, also from the Class of 2024 and holding a UW offer, comes off a season in which he completed 166 of 315 passes for 2,667 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions.

In contrast, Sayin has passing totals from last season of 185-for-253 and 2,769 yards and 34 TDs, Barnett was 159-for-243 for 2,560 yards and 27 scores, and Chiles, in a half season because he got injured, was 70 of 96 for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns.

They're the blue-chip quarterback talent of the West Coast and the Huskies would be doing well to land one of them.

With a Husky offer in hand, Jackson has 18 so far. The SEC's Auburn and Ole Miss recently made scholarship proposals, as did Oregon.

He transferred to Millikan, which answers to the Rams and wears helmets identical to the NFL team, from Pacific High School, eight miles away. Apparently, he was looking for more of a spread offense to showcase his skills.

Permitted just one Millikan game as a freshman because of transfer rules, Jackson came out and made the most of his 2020 debut. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

In his down time as a ninth-grader, Jackson worked on making himself a better quarterback.

"I was just trying to stay twitchy," he told a recruiting website. "I was just trying to make every single throw."

Of the four QBs offered this week by the Huskies, this kid in Long Beach might be best suited to run a DeBoer-type spread offense.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven