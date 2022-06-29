Huskies Offer 5-Star Safety and Son of LAPD Commander

The UW is pursuing yet another St. John Bosco player in Peyton Woodyard.

Peyton Woodyard has unlimited options in his teenaged world right now. Getting in trouble is not one of them.

Woodyard is the son and the nephew for a pair of Los Angeles Police Department commanders. His father Gerald is a deputy chief, his aunt Ruby Flores a diversity leader.

Meantime, Peyton patrols the secondary for the St. John Bosco High School football team in suburban Bellflower, which is located halfway between Los Angeles and Long Beach. He's been moving up the ranks rather quickly, as well.

A big and fast 6-foot-2, 188-pound safety, Woodyard is considered one of the nation's most talented recruits at any position for the Class of 2024, a 5-star player in the eyes of the experts.

He holds 31 scholarship offers already, the latest coming on Tuesday from the University of Washington, which should be no surprise.

The Huskies currently hold oral commitments from two of his older Braves teammates, linebacker Deven Bryant and defensive tackle Sua Letofu, and have offered two other future St. John Bosco prospects in linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and wide receiver Kamryn Jones.

While posting his Husky scholarship offer, Woodyard took the opportunity to use a photo of Trent McDuffie, the former St. John Bosco High and UW cornerback now in the NFL, to disclose the news.

As a sophomore for a 10-2 team last fall, Woodyard came up with 62 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 2 pass defends. The year before on the varsity, the then ninth-grader returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

His performance was enough to spur early offers from nearly all of the leading schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and the UW, plus plenty of others.

Gerald, Peyton and Nora Woodyard. Notre Dame

College football genes run in the family. His LAPD command staff father was a wide receiver for Long Beach State from 1988-91. Gerald Woodyard played the 1990 season on a team directed by legendary NFL coach George Allen, who ended his illustrious career with a final season at the college level. Woodyard had 43 catches for 584 and 6 touchdowns in his Long Beach career.

Now come Peyton Woodyard from this high-achiever family and he's off to a good start in accomplishing big things.

