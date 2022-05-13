Huskies Offer 5th Quarterback In Week's Time

Elijah Brown of Mater Dei is the most recent high school signal-caller to hear from the UW.

Another day, another quarterback offer.

As the week came to a close, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington staff made a scholarship proposal to a fifth QB prospect, and fourth from Southern California, in Elijah Brown from Mater Dei High School.

This guy, however, could be the most difficult to sign, what with the Husky offer coming not long after Alabama and Georgia each made a bid for him.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Brown comes from the same Los Angeles-ares school that sent recent Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young to the Crimson Tide and supplied QB JT Daniels to USC, Georgia and now West Virginia.

Just a sophomore from the Class of 2024, Brown has a perfect 17-0 record in consecutive Mater Dei starts over two seasons, including 12-0 this past fall in securing a national championship.

The Huskies certainly haven't been shy about trying secure some of that Mater Dei plethora of talent. Brown is the seventh player from the school to receive a UW offer from DeBoer's recruiters.

Brown clearly is a player going places after completing 166 of 224 passes for 2,581 yards and 30 touchdowns, with just 6 interceptions. In his half season in 2020, he hit on 74 of 107 passes for 973 yards and 15 scores.

Brown holds a UW offer same as fellow SoCal quarterbacks Julian Sayin of Carlsbad, Millikan's Myles Jackson and Downey's Aidan Chiles, and Erie, Colorado's Blake Barnett, all extended this week. Considering the Huskies currently have two left-handed QBs, these players are all righties.

The competition for Brown will be fierce. While just a 10th-grader, he recently took an unofficial visit to see Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

On social media, Brown posted a photo of himself on the trip outside of what appeared to be a small jet without markings. However, the circumstances of this airplane and whether he actually used it as his mode of transportation weren't spelled out.

Elijah Brown posted this photo from his Ole Miss visit. Brown

