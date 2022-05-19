Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Another Arizona DB, From Covington's Neighborhood

The Hamilton High safety plays for a team that answers to the nickname Huskies.

The defensive back from Chandler, Arizona, is a little on the tall side, tends to play physical and can come up with the key interception when needed. 

The University of Washington football program had one of those of players until two and a half weeks ago, when sophomore cornerback Jacobe Covington headed for the transfer portal and wound up at USC. 

The Huskies are now seeking another in safety Genesis Smith, who carries a 6-foot-2 188-pound frame and likes to hit people, yet attends a different Arizona high school than the other guy, Hamilton rather than Saguaro.

Smith apparently knows Covington or knows of him from the neighborhood, because he retweeted Jacobe's farewell post that the one-time 4-star recruit was leaving the UW behind.

On Wednesday, Smith disclosed on social media that he has a Husky scholarship offer, his 13th overall. Smith has other offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Air Force, Rice, San Diego State and Washington State among his suitors.


Playing for the Huskies would be nothing new for Smith, a 3-star player, because Hamilton answers to that nickname, too.

Roaming the secondary this past season, he came up with four interceptions, five pass deflections and 40 tackles.

Smith played centerfield for a team that went 11-1, one that ran the table until losing its final game, 31-24 to Saguaro — Covington's old high school. 

 

