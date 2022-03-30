Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Another Baker, Only This One Is a Lot Bigger

The offensive tackle is the sixth player from Mater Dei to have a UW scholarship proposal.

For a year now, Brandon Baker has dealt with a unique college football double-team.

As a 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore, the offensive tackle for eventual national champion Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, received his first two scholarship offers from Michigan and Fresno State.

The financial proposals came from then-Wolverines recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan and a coaching staff headed up by Kalen DeBoer for the San Joaquin Valley team.

On Tuesday night, Baker drew his latest offer from the University of Washington — and recruiters didn't have to introduce themselves.

Among his UW suitors were Morgan and DeBoer again, now working together to restore the Huskies to a winning program and aiming high for recruits such as the overly young yet physically advanced Baker.

Also on Tuesday, the Huskies offered Mater Dei's other offensive tackle DeAndre Carter, making it six players from that Southern California powerhouse that went 12-0 who have UW scholarship proposals.

Previously, DeBoer's recruiters put offers in front of Monarchs wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, linebacker Leviticus Su'a, tight end Spencer Shannon and cornerback Daryus Dixson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yet only Baker previously knew all of these UW's movers and shakers.

His Husky offer gave him 10 so far, joining USC, UCLA, UNLV, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus Michigan and Fresno State.

The big blocker, who could become the most important Baker to the UW since a safety named Budda, seems to be enjoying all the attention.

“This is something I’ve always wanted,” Baker told the Maize and Blue Review. “I always expected something like this to happen, so it was just a matter of time when I was able to get those opportunities to showcase my ability."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Asa Turner (20) watched the spring game will fellow injured Huskies Alex Cook (5) and Mason West (80).
Football

Little-Used TE, Punter Leave Huskies Before Spring Practice Begins

By Dan Raley9 hours ago
Jordan Sanford visited Texas Tech, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Speedy Texas Cornerback, Converted QB

By Dan Raley10 hours ago
UW offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch, Geirean Hatchett and Vic Curne watch Pro Day.
Football

Pro Day Brings Out Dozen Prospects, Half the UW Team to Watch

By Dan Raley17 hours ago
Ulumoo Ale (68) towers over his teammates at the 2019 Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 68): Complete Makeover Could Make Ale Flourish

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
Chuck Morrell talks defense with the UW football press corps.
Football

A Moment with New Co-Defensive Coordinator Chuck Morrell

By Dan RaleyMar 29, 2022
Jerry Mixon has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Another Mixon Draws Scholarship Offer from UW

By Dan RaleyMar 29, 2022
Ryan Grubb breaks down the UW offense.
Football

A Moment with the New Husky Offensive Mastermind

By Dan RaleyMar 28, 2022
Kalen DeBoer addresses UW personnel entering spring ball.
Football

Huskies Enter Spring Ball Short of Running Backs, Missing Ulofoshio

By Dan RaleyMar 28, 2022