Huskies Offer Another Baker, Only This One Is a Lot Bigger

The offensive tackle is the sixth player from Mater Dei to have a UW scholarship proposal.

For a year now, Brandon Baker has dealt with a unique college football double-team.

As a 6-foot-5, 280-pound sophomore, the offensive tackle for eventual national champion Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, received his first two scholarship offers from Michigan and Fresno State.

The financial proposals came from then-Wolverines recruiting coordinator Courtney Morgan and a coaching staff headed up by Kalen DeBoer for the San Joaquin Valley team.

On Tuesday night, Baker drew his latest offer from the University of Washington — and recruiters didn't have to introduce themselves.

Among his UW suitors were Morgan and DeBoer again, now working together to restore the Huskies to a winning program and aiming high for recruits such as the overly young yet physically advanced Baker.

Also on Tuesday, the Huskies offered Mater Dei's other offensive tackle DeAndre Carter, making it six players from that Southern California powerhouse that went 12-0 who have UW scholarship proposals.

Previously, DeBoer's recruiters put offers in front of Monarchs wide receiver Jeremiah McClure, linebacker Leviticus Su'a, tight end Spencer Shannon and cornerback Daryus Dixson.

Yet only Baker previously knew all of these UW's movers and shakers.

His Husky offer gave him 10 so far, joining USC, UCLA, UNLV, Miami, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus Michigan and Fresno State.

The big blocker, who could become the most important Baker to the UW since a safety named Budda, seems to be enjoying all the attention.

“This is something I’ve always wanted,” Baker told the Maize and Blue Review. “I always expected something like this to happen, so it was just a matter of time when I was able to get those opportunities to showcase my ability."

