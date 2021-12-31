Huskies Offer Another California JC Defensive Back

Looking for more JC secondary help, Kalen DeBoer's new University of Washington staff has offered a scholarship to defensive back Roman Rashada of Diablo Valley College in the Bay Area.

Rashada is a Sacramento product and a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder who lists himself as a free safety and cornerback.

His offer comes within a week of JC safety Demario King of Cerritos College in Southern California receiving and accepting a UW offer in the same day.

This past season, Rashada came up with 12 tackles, including 3 sacks for Diablo Valley's Vikings. In late November, he returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of a 52-27 victory over San Joaquin Delta at home in Pleasant Hill, California. He has 4.58-second 40-yard dash speed.

It appears he spent a season at Laney College, yet with COVID allowances, he would still have three seasons of eligibility. He previously played for Sacramento's Inderkum High School. He lists no other offers online, though he visited Arizona this past year.

While welcoming five high school signees this month, DeBoer said the Huskies had roughly 15 scholarship slots to fill and at first glance indicated he needed cornerbacks and linebackers.

So far, the UW has eight new player additions in wide receivers Germie Bernard and Denzel Boston, offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, tight end Ryan Otton and edge rusher Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw, all high school signees; quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana and cornerback Jordan Perryman from UC Davis, both transfer portal pickups; and King, the incoming JC safety.

