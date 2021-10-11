Huskies Offer Another Tall Receiver From Arizona

Deric English hails from the same high school that provided Byron Murphy and Jacobe Covington to the UW.

The University of Washington football team apparently likes its receivers extra tall and desert-based moving forward.

Two days after watching 6-foot-6 tight end Duce Robinson play a game in Tucson, Arizona, the Huskies offered 6-foot-4 Deric English in the Phoenix suburbs.

That's a lot of reach.

English, from the class of 2023, hails from Glendale's Saguaro High School, the same place that sent cornerback Byron Murphy to the Huskies for a couple of seasons and now the NFL, plus current corner Jacobe Covington.

English is a little on the young side for his age, which he made evident when receiving an offer early in the year from Michigan State.

"It was crazy," he said in an interview with Sports360Az. "I didn't think at 15 I'd get an offer like this. My dreams are starting to come true."

Besides Michigan State and the Huskies, English has received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, Florida State and others.

While it's early yet in his recruitment, the tall wideout made it clear it might be difficult for the outside schools to pry him loose from a local school such as ASU.

"I love my family so much, it would be so hard to leave them," he said to the recruiting site.

With Jimmy Lake spotted in Tucson, Arizona obviously was a target for the Husky coaching staff this past weekend as it used the bye week to recruit en masse.

