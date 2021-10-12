Huskies Offer Dallas-Area Cornerback Who Decommitted from Kansas

Returning to Texas once more to search of football talent, University of Washington recruiters have offered cornerback Jalon Peoples from Cedar Hills High School, a 6A program located in the southwest portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Peoples originally pledged to Kansas, but he decommitted from the Jayhawks program on September 21 as his recruiting took off.

At the beginning of the year, he narrowed his choices to Baylor, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Peoples, who's part of the class of 2022 and designated a 3-star player, has fielded more than 30 offers, which also include Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Virginia and now Washington.

When Peoples pulled out on Kansas, this was a big blow to the Big 12 program that's continually in a rebuilding mode. He was the Jayhawks' first recruit for new coach Lance Leipold.

He plays for a Cedar Hills team that competes at the highest level in the Lone Star state and answers to the nickname Longhorns. The helmet logo has a map of Texas on it, encompassing a steer.

The Husky coaching staff went on the road recruiting last weekend for the first time since February of 2020, previously kept home like everyone else because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake was spotted at a high school game on Friday night in Tucson, Arizona, watching 6-foot-6 junior tight end Duce Robinson of Phoenix's Pinnacle High School play.

On Sunday, 6-foot-4 wide receiver Deric English from Saguaro High in Glendale, Arizona, announced on social media that he had received a UW offer.

