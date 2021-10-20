    • October 20, 2021
    Huskies Offer Garfield HS Linebacker Michael Montgomery

    The local recruit is one of at least nine players with a UW scholarship proposal in two weeks.
    Author:

    The University of Washington once depended on a former Garfield High School inside linebacker to head up its defense in Bruce Harrell, who helped take the Huskies to a Rose Bowl and now is a leading Seattle mayoral candidate. 

    Then there was the time when the UW returned the favor and sent ex-Husky and Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Mark Stewart to coach the Garfield Bulldogs football team.

    The schools and that defensive position could be aligned again with current Garfield linebacker Michael Montgomery revealing on social media on Wednesday that he has a Husky scholarship offer.

    The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Montgomery received the offer, his first, which comes four days after he attended the UW's 24-17 loss to UCLA at Husky Stadium. He's a junior from the Class of 2023 and he's also a tight end.

    Montgomery plays in the middle of the defense for a Garfield team that has gone 5-2 so far, beating Seattle Prep last weekend in a shootout 49-42.

    The attraction to him is his size, strength and speed, all on the plus side. In the video below, he easily deadlifts 405 pounds. 

    Since they've been able to get out and recruit in person over the past two-plus weeks, Husky coaches have been busy offering scholarships to a number of prospects, reaching all the way to Texas. Montgomery is the lone Washington state recruit offered in that time. 

    RECENT UW OFFERS 

    Mike Montgomery, ILB, Garfield HS (Wash.), 2023

    Zahquan Frazier, CB, Coffeyville CC (Kansas)

    Zeke Berry, CB, De La Salle HS (Calif.), 2022

    Zabien Brown, CB, Mater Dei HS (Calif.), 2024

    Princewill Umanmielen, OLB, Manor HS (Texas), 2023

    Elijah Rushing, OLB, Salpointe Catholic HS (Ariz.), 2024

    Devan Thompkins, OLB, Edison HS (Calif.), 2022

    Jalon Peoples, CB, Cedar Hills HS (Texas), 2022

    Chase Farrell, WR, Oaks Christian HS (Calif.), 2024

    Michael Montgomery at practice in the middle of Seattle.

    The well-muscled Michael Montgomery at practice in the middle of Seattle. 

