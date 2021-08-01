Huskies Offer Isendre Ahfua, a Mountainous Kid from the Neighborhood

The offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School and the class of 2024 has a dozen scholarship proposals.

Isendre "Papa" Ahfua visited Alabama last month and the Crimson Tide didn't have a uniform big enough to fit him properly.

This is a situation that won't be exclusive to the SEC powerhouse.

Ahfua is an offensive guard from Seattle's O'Dea High School.

He measures 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds — which might not seem like a tremendous amount, unless you consider his age.

Papa?

He's just 14.

Envisioning a gigantic offensive line for the distant future, Alabama offered him on the spot.

On Friday, the University of Washington matched that scholarship proposal to Ahfua, a class of 2024 player and now has a dozen solid offers.

They also include Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Texas and Texas A&M.

If the Huskies have anything going for them, they were able to squeeze Ahfua into a white No. 54 jersey and pants without much trouble for recruiting promotional purposes.

Considering they're dressing 6-foot-6, 365-pound Ulumoo Ale, 6-foot-6, 340-pound Henry Bainivalu and 6-foot-8, 330-pound Julius Buelow these days, they know better to stock plenty of 5XL or 6XL gear.

Ahfua met with Nick Saban when he was in the Deep South and seemed impressed with the fabled coach.

Yet it should be a while before this mountain of a kid probably decides his college destination and grows a lot more.

That should give Alabama plenty of time to find something for Ahfua that fits.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven