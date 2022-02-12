Skip to main content

Huskies Offer Las Vegas Safety with Long Name

The 4-star defender hails from the same high school that sent Edefuan Ulofoshio to the UW.

His full name won't fit on the back of a football jersey, but a growing number of college recruiters think Kodi Pomaika'inakeakua DeCambra would look good spelled out on a national letter of intent. 

On Friday, the University of Washington staff agreed with that and extended a scholarship offer to DeCambra, a Hawaiian-born safety prospect from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

That's the same school that sent Edefuan Ulofoshio to the UW as a walk-on linebacker who quickly became a scholarship player. a starter over two seasons and a 2020 All-Pac-12 second-team selection.

DeCambra offers himself up as a 4-star recruit now starting to draw a lot of attention. Oregon recently offered him after he visited Eugene. Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah State, UNLV and Colorado likewise have reached out to him with scholarship offers.

At 6-foot and 175 pounds, the solidly built DeCambra gives off sort of a Taylor Rapp vibe with his physical, minimal-mistake approach.

For a 12-1 Gorman team, the Class of 2023 recruit finished with 28 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass break-ups.

Read More

DeCambra plays for a high-level program in Bishop Gorman, which a 41,324 square foot an athletic facility known as the Fertitta Center that offers pro-style locker rooms, nutrition stations, hydrotherapy, weight room, sand volleyball courts, indoor track, 90-seat meeting room and banquet facilities.

They take their football serious as Gorman and entered this past season with 15 prospects who rated at least a 3-star rating, DeCambra foremost among them.

Kodi DeCambra has a UW offer.
