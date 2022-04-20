Huskies Offer Missouri Lineman with Many Washington Connections

Trevor Buhr holds nearly a dozen scholarship proposals either as an offensive or defensive player.

Trevor Buhr resides in Washington, Missouri, a quaint little town of 13,892 that sits alongside the meandering Missouri River, some 50 miles west of St. Louis.

A two-way football lineman, Buhr attends Washington High School in the Washington School District, all of which — the community, the institution and the academic locale, were named for the country's first president, George Washington.

On Wednesday, the University of Washington extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foo-4, 265-pound junior and member of the recruiting class of 2023.

Hmmmm, wonder if we're seeing a pattern here?

The UW makes it 11 scholarship offers for him so far. He's also heard from Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas A&M, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Southwest Missouri State.

It's unclear how the Huskies would use this Midwest prospect, who hails from a place that promotes itself as the corncob pipe capital of the world and home to the original Walmart Supercenter.

Most schools view Buhr as a defensive end. Yet the University of Iowa apparently informed him on a recruiting trip it would prefer to line him up as an offensive tackle.

Yet as a sophomore for the Washington High Blue Jays, the big kid collected 4.5 sacks in 21-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.

Either way, the burley Buhr appears to be a small-town guy who would prefer to keep things simple. On his visit to Iowa City to look over the Hawkeyes program, he didn't need all of the showy recruiting presentation. A meal and conversation was more than enough.

“I honestly just loved going to lunch with some of the coaches because we just had to sit down and join in while eating some good food,” Buhr told Inside the Hawkeyes, a Sports Illustrated-related website.

To return from the neighboring state of Iowa, Buhr and his family had to navigate different interstates and on final approach they crossed over the Missouri River ... on the Washington Bridge.

